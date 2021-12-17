TED NUGENT Says He Sent A Copy Of His New Single 'Come And Take It' To JOE BIDEN

Last month, Ted Nugent released the official lyric video for his new song "Come And Take It". The track will appear on Nugent's recently completed new studio album called "Detroit Muscle", which is due on April 29, 2022 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

In a new interview with Kevin McKay of Florida's 99 Rock WKSM radio station, Nugent stated about his new single (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'Come And Take It' is a love song to the punks in our government who think that they have the right to infringe on our constitutionally guaranteed, God-given individual freedoms. So I sent them a love song. In fact, I sent a copy of 'Come And Take It' to [U.S. president] Joe Biden and [Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. representative from El Paso] Beto O'Rourke. And I said, 'If you're gonna infringe on our Second Amendment, start with me.'"

Nugent, who is the national spokesman for pro-hunting lobbying group Hunter Nation, went on to say that "people love" "Come And Take It". "I think it really represents the heartbeat, the pulse, the heartbreak, really, of thoughtful, critical-thinking Americans," he explained. "Which, by the way, if you're not a critical thinker, you should probably move to Cuba where you're not allowed to be. Critical-thinking Americans that are rock solid in the asset column love this song — they love me, they love freedom, they love defiance, they love my middle finger on fire."

In recent months, Nugent has been selling hats emblazoned with the words "Come And Take It", a slogan which originated in the Texas Revolution in 1835 and is now used as a symbol of gun-rights advocates and the NRA.

"Come And Take It" lyrics:

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Welcome back to the Concord bridge

Don't you even try it, don't you tread on me

You can do or die it in the land of the free

Come and take it

Come and take it

No more kings, no tyrants, no more jackboot thugs

We will unleash violence for the freedom that we love

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Welcome back to the Concord bridge

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it [End of lyrics]

Nugent, who recently resigned from the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after 26 years, has called Donald Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime." He also said the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Nugent, known as the "Motor City Madman," moved to Texas from Michigan more than 18 years ago.

