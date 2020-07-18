TED NUGENT Says He Loves DONALD TRUMP: He Is 'Not An Entrenched, Status Quo, Power-Abusing, Criminal, Punk-Ass Politician'

Ted Nugent has once again praised President Donald Trump, saying that the billionaire real estate mogul is not a typical "power-abusing criminal, punk-ass politician."

The outspoken conservative rocker, who is a staunch proponent of gun ownership, discussed America's 45th president an interview with "America This Week With Eric Bolling", Sinclair Broadcast Group's weekly news program hosted by conservative Fox News alum Eric Bolling.

Ted said (see video below): "I see that Donald J. Trump, hallelujah, is not an entrenched, status quo, power-abusing, criminal, punk-ass politician. He's a hellraiser, working-hard, playing-hard guy that got us back to God, family, country, work ethic, independence — you know, the man in the arena. You bust your ass to be in the asset column, earn your own way, live within your means, save for a rainy day — all that radical, extreme stuff. And he's my guy — I really love this guy. He came just in a nick of time. And I'm speaking for all my huntin' buddies, all my musicians, my band, my crew, my family, my neighbors, the cops that I train with, the military heroes that I hunt with — I'm speaking for the heart and soul of this country when I talk like this."

Asked about a recent report that Grammy-winning singer James Taylor slammed Trump in a fundraising e-mail for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, calling Trump "a puffed-up, self-absorbed, all-hat-and-no-cattle cowboy," Nugent said: "I've gotta tell you, I know a lot of these people in the entertainment world. I mean, I told Jimi Hendrix he was gonna die, I told Keith Moon he was gonna die, I told John Belushi he was gonna die — I literally looked him in the eye. And these people live in such a — whether it's literally a drugged-out, drunken fantasy world or figuratively speaking a drugged, stoned fantasy world.

"Remember, I just mentioned by ranching buddies, my huntin' buddies, all the working-hard, playing-hard neighbors here in Texas and in Michigan," he continued. "Plus, I have family and friends in all 50 states — I hunt and rock and roll in all 50 states; I know these people — and the entertainment industry has intentionally removed them from the heartland; you know, flyover America. Not all of them. But when you see somebody step out and wear a Che Guevara shirt," referring to the prominent communist figure in the Cuban Revolution, "when Che Guevara would have killed the dumb son of a bitch, you've gotta just wince and furrow your brow and plow forward with truth, logic, common sense, God, family, country. And that's what we're doing."

Last year, Nugent defended Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Nugent and fellow Detroit-bred rocker Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.

