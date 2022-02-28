TED NUGENT Says 'Electric Car Debacle' Has Been 'An Environmental Curse'

Ted Nugent has blasted electric vehicles as not environmentally friendly, citing the harmful effects of mining for the rare metals, like the lithium necessary for the vehicles' batteries, and of disposing or recycling those batteries at the end of their lives.

Nugent weighed in on the claim that solar panels and electric vehicles are two prime examples of technologies that can help people minimize their environmental footprint during today's (Monday, February 28) edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted offers his take on the news of our world every night. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The whole electric car debacle? Absolutely an environmental curse.

"Let's examine the science, shall we? Where does all the lithium come from, our enemies, and what happens to that toxic environmental-destroying lithium after the batteries go bad, green breath dirtbags. You've gotta be kidding me."

He continued: "I just had my fleet of Ford Broncos retuned so they get exactly eight hundred and forty yards to the gallon, because even if Uncle Ted put the pedal to the metal and just burned all the fossil fuels I could possibly scorch the earth with, I would never catch up with the environmental destruction and the toxicity that is gonna be created by the creation, deployment and maintenance of all those wind turbines, the creation, the deployment and maintenance of all those solar panels and the creation and the earth-destroying resource raping and pillaging that goes into creating electric cars.

"You've got to be kidding me," Ted added. "You've gotta have a sunbaked turd for a brain to believe any of this absolute left-wing, communist, greedy, Bill Gates, corrupt government monster that they're creating with the so-called Green New Deal. It's the worst thing in the history of environmental pollution — way worse than the Industrial Revolution."

Green New Deal proposals call for public policy to address climate change along with achieving other social aims like job creation and reducing economic inequality. The name refers back to the New Deal, a set of social and economic reforms and public works projects undertaken by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in response to the Great Depression.

Last month, Nugent once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by undercover FBI agents, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Nugent, an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has refused to take the vaccine, has falsely claimed that public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic violate the Nuremberg code, a set of medical experimentation guidelines set after World War Two, as the vaccine is "experimental."

In the past, Nugent, who battled COVID-19 last April, had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" former U.S. president Donald Trump. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

Nugent's new studio album, "Detroit Muscle", is due on April 29 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

