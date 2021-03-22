TED NUGENT Says DONALD TRUMP Came Up With Title Of His Upcoming Studio Album

Ted Nugent says that Donald Trump came up with the title of his next studio album.

The outspoken conservative rocker, who was a fervent supporter of the former U.S. president, discussed his plans for a new LP during a Facebook Live stream on Saturday.

Insisting that he loves making music more than ever, Nugent said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I play my guitar every day. I love what I'm doing. I love my new songs.

"A lot of people go, 'How come you don't make albums?' Two years ago, 2019, I made a killer record. It's called 'The Music Made Me Do It'. [Editor's note: The album actually came out in November 2018.] It's got monster, killer songs on it. But there's no music industry. You've gotta be some dirtbag on parole, singing garbage pop music, or what they call country music, [which] isn't even really country music; it's pop music —like cartoon music. I can't stand the new music.

"I like soulful, high-energy, defiant, sexy, grinding rhythm-and-blues rock and roll," he continued. "And me and Greg Smith and Jason Hartless, we still make that shit. And we're gonna do another record coming up in May and June.

"President Donald Trump titled my new record. My new record will be called Ted Nugent 'Handsome Devil'."

Leading up to last year's presidential election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and has said that the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

Released via Round Hill Records, "The Music Made Me Do It" was Nugent's first studio album in four years. Accompanying the CD was a bonus DVD, "Live At Freedom Hill", a full-length concert captured at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

