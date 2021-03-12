TED NUGENT Says Claim That Masks Are Effective At Combating COVID-19 Spread Is 'A Lie'

Ted Nugent has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of face masks during the pandemic and has mocked those who wear them, despite that both the CDC and World Health Organization have urged their universal use.

In a Facebook Live video recorded earlier today, Nugent said: "Some lady stopped me the other day at the hardware story, and I wasn't wearing a mask. 'Cause I have a permit. Here's my permit to not wear a mask. [Extends middle finger to the camera] Because the mask thing is a lie. Oh my God. Who doesn't know this? When you wear a heavy-duty mask during the winter and you breathe, you can tell that your breath ignores the mask. [Laughs hysterically] Who doesn't know this shit?

"But anyhow, this lady said, 'I'm so glad you're not wearing a mask, Ted, because you're much too pretty to cover that pretty face.' And I went, 'Yeah, no shit.'," he added.

Ted, who moved to Texas from Michigan in 2005, also once again repeated the unsubstantiated claim that last year's presidential election was a fraud. He said: "We're gonna somehow get a fair election. We're the shit-kickers who believe in God, family, country, individual rights that we will finally get our votes counted.

"Joe Biden didn't win jack shit," he continued. "Joe Biden could apply for a job to shovel shit from a dog kennel and he wouldn't get the job. He doesn't know how to hold the shovel; he doesn't know the difference between shit and dirt; and he wouldn't know where to get rid of the shit.

"Joe Biden is a zombie," Nugent added. "Watch this poor, pathetic, demented, lifetime-power-abusing punk try to form a sentence. Are you kidding me? Who looks at Joe Biden and goes, 'That's the leader of my country.'

"And by the way, the Biden family — you soulless monsters subjecting Joe Biden to public ridicule every day by allowing him to make a complete ass of himself. Worse than Joe Biden is his family and his fellow Democrats who don't flinch pushing the man forward to make an idiot and an ass of himself every day for public ridiculte in his demented, braindead, soulless condition."

Leading up to the election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and has said that the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

In December, Nugent said that he would refuse to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus and he railed against pharmaceutical companies and their development of the vaccine. Four months earlier, he repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggested the official death count from the coronavirus was inflated.

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the then-U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

