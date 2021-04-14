TED NUGENT Says Capitol Rioters Were 'Black Lives Matter' And 'Antifa' Supporters 'Wearing TRUMP Shirts'

Ted Nugent has repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

On January 6, supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, vandalized the building and assaulted police officers. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer and a woman shot by police.

Many top political figures have accused Trump of personally inciting the attack by repeatedly intimating that his followers should take action in order to demand legislators address his baseless claims of voter fraud. At a rally preceding the riot, Trump gave an inflammatory speech, urging the crowd to go to the Capitol, "show strength" and "fight much harder."

In the wake of the attack, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

Nugent discussed the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot fallout during an April 12 appearance at the Seed To Table grocery store in Naples, Florida. The outspoken conservative rocker said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Joe Biden didn't win. Not only did he not win literally, he didn't even win figuratively… He didn't win in any shape or form. Pansy Republicans didn't fight hard enough. The election was stolen. I saw the footage. I heard the testimony. Joe Biden couldn't win a kennel shit-shoveling contest against an armless man. The guy is searching for syllables, and even when he finds 'em, they're stupid.

"Here's what you ask your liberal friends, and here's one for our liberal friends," he continued. "Get me some footage, get me any footage of Joe Biden saying anything at any time during his criminal career, and then stop, take a deep breath and tell me how that's good. Tell me how you support anything this man represents. Pure evil. He's a Marxist, he's a mindless, braindead puppet of the worst humans that has ever slithered into the Capitol. And January 6th were not Trump supporters; that was BLM and Antifa wearing Trump shirts."

Nugent previously made a similar claim during the January 11 episode of his Internet show "Spirit Campfire". At the time, the outspoken conservative rocker said about the events of January 6: "I think everybody knows that every possible deception was applied to the recent election, and Donald Trump wanted Americans who believe that, witnessed that and know that to make a peaceful protest out of the First Amendment. And I am convinced equally to those statements I just made that Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists infiltrated that peaceful protest, and they are the ones who initiated the violence.

"Did some overzealous Trumpsters get out of hand? I don't believe they hurt anyone; I don't believe they damaged anything. And if they did, and if I see evidence to that end, I will admit it. Nobody's pure; nobody's soul is incapable of mistakes."

According to The Washington Post, FBI director Christopher A. Wray testified repeatedly to the Senate Judiciary Committee that there was no evidence that Antifa, anarchists or provocateurs who didn't support Trump were involved in the Capitol siege.

More than a third of the military veterans charged so far in the Capitol riot have reported ties to domestic extremist organizations, according to a new report from extremism researchers at George Washington University and West Point. 43 out of 357 individuals charged in the Capitol riot as of March 31 had military experience.

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Donald Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and has said that the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

Nugent has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of face masks during the pandemic and has mocked those who wear them, despite that both the CDC and World Health Organization have urged their universal use.

In December, Nugent said that he would refuse to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus and he railed against pharmaceutical companies and their development of the vaccine.

