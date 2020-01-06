TED NUGENT Salutes RICKY GERVAIS For Blasting Hollywood Over Political Comments

Ted Nugent has praised comedian Ricky Gervais for slamming Hollywood during his scathing eight-minute monologue to open last night's Golden Globe awards ceremony.

Gervais, who hosted the show for the fifth time, told the stars in attendance not to make a "political speech" when accepting an award. "You're in no position to lecture the public about anything," he said. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Earlier today, Nugent, who is one of President Donald Trump's most vocal celebrity fans, took to his social media to salute Gervais for urging Golden Globe winners not to discuss politics.

"Stop the presses! MayDay mayDay! Emergency all hands on deck!" Nugent wrote. "A phenomenal unprecedented ray of truth logic commonsense and honesty from Hollywood! 21 gun salute Ricky!

"Comedian Ricky Gervais is my new hero from last nights golden globes! He said to the denial addicted fakeworld idiot actors in attendance: 'If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything,' he said. 'You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.'

"Amen"

Holywood is a traditionally left-leaning industry, with many stars pouring money into political races, even in lower-profile midterms.

According to The New York Times, individuals and firms in the television, movie and music industries gave $84 million in campaign contributions during the 2016 election cycle, with 80 percent going to Democrats.

Last year, Nugent, a vocal supporter of the Republican Party and various associated conservative causes, defended Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Nugent and fellow Detroit-bred rocker Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.

