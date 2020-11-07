TED NUGENT Reacts To JOE BIDEN's Victory Over DONALD TRUMP: 'The Devils Are About To Take Control Of America'

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent has reacted to the news that Joe Biden has become the new president of the United States, saying "the devils are about to take control of America."

Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.

Earlier today, Nugent, who is an avid hunter, took part in a Facebook Live in which he said he was "celebrating a very positive November 7th" because he just "killed a beautiful buck." He later added: "I know it's difficult to understand how I can be so fun-loving on a day when the devils are about to take control of America.

"Joe Biden and [vice-president-elect] Kamala Harris, they represent the devil.

Ted continued: "There is no Democrat party. It's now the Marxist devil party. And if you motherfuckers think you're coming to take our guns, if you think that years of law enforcement — some of 'em are numbnuts, but the majority of 'em will live by their constitutional oath. And Devil Joe and Devil Kamala can sign all the executive orders they want, but you're not gonna take our guns — period.

"So, God bless America. Goddamn the Marxists."

"See, Marxism isn't about individual choice. Marxism is about the banning of individual choice."

Nugent then apparently alluded to the debunked claim that Biden confirmed he would come for the guns of Americans if he's elected president.

"You're not gonna take our guns. Case closed. Case closed," Ted said.

"Everybody, call your mayor. He won't answer, but leave a message. Get the name of the person who takes the message. And tell the person who takes the message for the mayor, and tell the person who takes your message for your governor, when you call the governor, and tell the person who takes your message when you call your senator and your congressman, take down their names and tell them that you're gonna remember their names, that you wrote it down and you wrote down the time and date that you called. Everybody, call their mayor and their governor, their senator and their congressman and tell them we stand with Donald Trump. Call your mayor and your congressman and your senator and your governor and tell them, 'You're not taking our guns.' We will not surrender our guns. Call them and tell them that.

"Oh, man. What a scam."

Nugent then repeated: "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent the devil party. They've said they hate America."

In the past, Biden has said that he would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines for ammunition. According to FactCheck.org, he has also argued that banning Americans from purchasing assault weapons wouldn't be a violation of their constitutional rights, and he said he wouldn't confiscate firearms that had already been purchased legally.

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

Last year, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

