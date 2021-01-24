TED NUGENT Predicts 'Manufactured Fake Racism' Will Become 'The #1 Issue In America' Under PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent has painted a bleak picture of the United States' immediate future, predicting that the Joe Biden presidency will result in a rise in unemployment and "manufactured fake racism" becoming "the #1 issue in America."

Nugent — a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump — took to his Facebook page on Friday (January 22) to write: "Nuge Predictions on Impacts of Biden presidency: unemployment rises, energy and food costs soar, real wages shrink, freedoms are severely restricted or lost, membership in the NRA & GOA rises, gun & ammo sales soar, gangsters continue to slay other gangsters in Chicago, America becomes much more dependent on foreign energy, the Chinese and Russians play chess against America while Biden's team plays tiddlywinks, a malaise smothers the country, interest rates rise, the select rich get richer while the poor become poorer, excuse-making and blaming others is standard operating procedure, manufactured fake racism is the #1 issue in America, illegals become U.S. citizens, bloodsuckers outnumber producers, Hunter Biden isn't investigated, and yours truly turns up my We The People freedom hellraising to allnew hieghts. welcome to Zimbabwe".

Nugent has repeatedly claimed that "there is no such thing in America as systemic racism," and has dismissed suggestions that a now-former Minneapolis police officer was responsible for killing George Floyd last May by holding his knee to the 46-year-old black man's neck for more than nine minutes.

"George Floyd killed himself with fentanyl," Ted said during an appearance on the "Joe Pags Show". "The cops were trying to subdue a violent, arrest-resisting thug who was dying because of his fentanyl lifestyle."

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Leading up to the 2020 election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and believes the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

