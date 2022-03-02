TED NUGENT Peddles 2020 Election Conspiracy Theories And Falsehoods In His Personal 'State Of The Union' Address

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent has delivered his own version of the State Of The Union address, using the opportunity to peddle baseless 2020 election conspiracies while blaming the Democratic Party for the rise in crime across the U.S.

The 73-year-old rocker weighed in on the nation's problems during Tuesday's (March 1) edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted offers his take on the news of our world every night. In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "State Of The Union. The state of my beloved United States Of America, the condition of the one and only experiment in self-government in history of humankind.

"This president has ruined everything that he touches," he continued. "There's a huge core army of good American families who have witnessed the evidence, the testimony nationwide, the video footage to confirm that Joe Biden is not really the president of the United States; he was not duly elected. He and his Democrat party have literally eliminated the very concept of a nation by opening our borders, because without secure borders, there is no nation. And the president has orchestrated the invasion of America. Crime is exploding because the Democrat party and the liberal district attorneys and the failed court system around the country unleashes devils, rapists, murderers, carjackers, stabbers, child molesters, child traffickers into our neighborhoods every day, and then they'll look you straight in the eye and tell you they don't know why the crime rate is exploding. The economy is in a shambles because of the policies of the United States government.

"I'll tell you the State Of The Union today," Ted added. "If it weren't for the incredible hope and perseverance, positive spirit and tenacity, the indefatigable spirit of rugged individualism that is still alive and well in this country that are dedicated to stop this self-inflicted scourge of treason perpetrated by our government, there would be no hope. But I have great hope, 'cause I know the good families of this country. And we're gonna secure our borders. We're gonna end the crime rate. We're going to put our heart and soul into being the best that we can be to make a strong economy and once again strengthen the U.S. military to deter assaults and attacks upon this great nation.

"My name is Ted Nugent. And keep your hope and spirit alive because the evil that we are now strangled by can be stopped and reversed if we the people vote and demand legal vote and we demand constitutional accountability from our elected employees.

"God bless the good families of this country. God bless the core of the United States Of America. God bless the heroes that are standing up to runaway tyranny by our own government.

"I love America, I love real America, and I will never stop fighting for her return to the only last best place. God bless real America and real Americans in the asset column."

In January, Nugent once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by undercover FBI agents, Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Nugent, an outspoken conspiracy theorist who has refused to take the vaccine, has falsely claimed that public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic violate the Nuremberg code, a set of medical experimentation guidelines set after World War Two, as the vaccine is "experimental."

In the past, Nugent, who battled COVID-19 last April, had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" former U.S. president Donald Trump. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

Nugent's new studio album, "Detroit Muscle", is due on April 29 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

