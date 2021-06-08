TED NUGENT Once Again Repeats Baseless Conspiracy Theory That Capitol Rioters Were 'Black Lives Matter' And 'Antifa' Supporters

Ted Nugent has once again repeated the baseless conspiracy theory that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

On January 6, supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, vandalized the building and assaulted police officers. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, and a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbit, shot by police.

Many top political figures have accused Trump of personally inciting the attack by repeatedly intimating that his followers should take action in order to demand legislators address his baseless claims of voter fraud. At a rally preceding the riot, Trump gave an inflammatory speech, urging the crowd to go to the Capitol, "show strength" and "fight much harder."

In the wake of the attack, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

Nugent discussed the Capitol riot fallout during a June 7 YouTube livestream. The outspoken conservative rocker said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We know that the January 6th event at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., those weren't Trump supporters destroying stuff and breaking windows and being vandals. Those were Antifa and Black Lives Matter wearing Trump shirts and hats. I wanna be on record right now for that. Insurrection my ass.

"So let me make it clear: January 6th wasn't an insurrection. Those were terrorists, like Black Lives Matter and Antifa dressed in Donald Trump shirts doing all the damage. The real Trump supporters were conservatives that believe in God, family, country, law and order trying to stop them. And I would ask… So why were the cops waving them in? And here's the question America demands an answer to: who was the cop that shot the Navy vet? Was it Navy or Air Force? It doesn't matter, 'cause warriors of the military are all heroes and warriors anyhow. I wanna know the cop's name that shot the lady, and I wanna know what's gonna happen to him."

Nugent previously made similar claims during the January 11 episode of his Internet show "Spirit Campfire". At the time, the outspoken conservative rocker said about the events of January 6: "I think everybody knows that every possible deception was applied to the recent election, and Donald Trump wanted Americans who believe that, witnessed that and know that to make a peaceful protest out of the First Amendment. And I am convinced equally to those statements I just made that Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists infiltrated that peaceful protest, and they are the ones who initiated the violence.

"Did some overzealous Trumpsters get out of hand? I don't believe they hurt anyone; I don't believe they damaged anything," he said. "And if they did, and if I see evidence to that end, I will admit it. Nobody's pure; nobody's soul is incapable of mistakes."

According to The Washington Post, FBI director Christopher A. Wray testified repeatedly to the Senate Judiciary Committee that there was no evidence that Antifa, anarchists or provocateurs who didn't support Trump were involved in the Capitol siege.

Babbitt, who was a vocal supporter of Trump, was shot once by an officer as she tried to climb through the broken glass window of a door to the lobby of the Capitol, which had been barricaded from the inside with furniture. Her family told news outlets after her death that Babbitt had gone to Washington on January 6 to protest Congress's certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

Ted has called Donald Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime," and has said that the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

