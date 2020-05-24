TED NUGENT On DONALD TRUMP: 'He's On A Mission From God. This Is Divine Intervention.'

Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent was the featured guest on the May 21 edition of "Triggered", the show hosted by President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Speaking about Democratic voters' disdain for Trump, Nugent said (see video below): "I call it the manifestation of the cultural deprivation, where they not only pretend that the foundation of this country was based on those God-given individual constitutionally guaranteed rights, but they literally forget that it says 'shall not be infringed.' And I don't know what motivates them.

"I'm a guy that I have to get up early, I have to work hard, I like working up a sweat, I like being creative and productive," he continued. "I use the term 'asset column.' Everybody I know — my band, my crew, my kids, my grandkids, my brother, my sister, my management, my incredible wife Shemane, my neighbors, everybody I know — busts their ass to be in the asset column so that they are productive. And all those people realize that why we voted for your dad is because he not only was not status quo, he was ready to crush the status quo. Because every ailment that America's experiencing, the world is experiencing, is a direct result of the status quo, traditional political machine. Your dad came in with a crowbar.

"I always tell everybody that Donald Trump is the closest you'll ever get to Ted Nugent in politics, but I've gotta tell you, the time I've spent with your dad… I consider myself a high-energy guy… Boy, have I learned something from your dad. I don't know where he gets it. But that's my point. I'm not being facetious.

"He's on a mission from God," Ted added. "This is divine intervention. We needed a status quo crusher, and I can't think of anybody except Donald J. Trump that could have pulled it off with such effectiveness, such absolutism and, shall I say, aplomb. He came in when he came down that escalator, [and] he's still grinning all these years later, and I think we can all learn lessons from your dad."

"Triggered" is available on the Trump campaign's app and is also livestreamed on the Trump campaign's YouTube channel.

Last year, Nugent, a vocal supporter of the Republican Party and various associated conservative causes, defended Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Nugent and fellow Detroit-bred rocker Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.

