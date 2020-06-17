TED NUGENT Offers Tips On 'How To Stay Alive': 'Obey Cops No Matter What'

Ted Nugent has offered a few tips on "how to stay alive" while dealing with the police.

On Tuesday, the outspoken conservative rocker shared an article on Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was killed by an Atlanta police officer at a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The 27-year-old father was shot twice in the back as he ran and died at a hospital following surgery. His death has been ruled a homicide. The article, headlined "RAYSHARD BROOKS was no Martyr as Well as George Floyd", lists several crimes that Brooks was allegedly on probation for — including cruelty to children — when he was found asleep and intoxicated at Wendy's drive-thru

In an accompanying message, Nugent wrote: "Both sides to the story anyone! I love people. All people. And here's an uncle Ted techtip on how to stay alive.

"Do not break laws. Don't fight cops. Obey cops no matter what. Do not try to take the policeman's weapons from him. Do not struggle. Do not run away. If you feel you are being stopped or arrested unjustly, wait & handle it at the station or in court. Do not escalate the situation causing the policeman to fear for his safety or life.

"Write that down. Give it to everyone you love. Memorize it. Live to celebrate another day."

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged Wednesday with 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in the killing of Brooks. He faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the felony murder charge.

Protests against racial inequality and police brutality, which were already ongoing across the nation following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, regained momentum after Brooks's death.

