TED NUGENT: 'It Would Be A Miracle' If I Ever Toured Outside The United States Again

April 30, 2020 0 Comments

In a brand new interview with the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast, legendary rocker Ted Nugent spoke about the hardships of being on the road, four and a half decades since the release of his first solo album.

"I wanna tour around the globe," the 71-year-old said (hear audio below). "I miss England and Europe. I've never been to Australia. I miss touring around the world, but a good man knows his limitations.

"I've gotta tell ya, it would be a miracle if I ever tour other than the United States ever again. There's a good chance of Canadian dates, 'cause it's nearby, but I just don't have the energy or capabilities of that damn flight. It beats the shit out of me.

"I went to Okinawa to play for the marines, and it took me three or four weeks to get really healthy again… I think it's just age. That long flight — I can't sleep on an airplane. The first thing to go to terrorize your immune system and your health is lack of sleep. So, again, I know what my limits are, and I'm not taking any drugs to mitigate those conditions. I'd rather just eat back straps.

"So I think if somebody wants to hear the greatest killer music in the world, they have to come to the United States and watch me and Greg [Smith, bass] have the time of our lives. It's very, very, very celebratory."

Nugent also confirmed that he is working on material for the follow-up to his 15th solo studio album, "The Music Made Me Do It", which came out in 2018.

"I'm about to make some new music," he said. "I have unleashed new songs that are just insane wonderful, and I'm gonna go in the studio here at some point — maybe after the pandemic — and capture these new songs. And they are stone-cold motherfuckers."

"I've got a new song called 'Just Leave Me Alone'… I've got a new song with another guitar lick that is like 'Just What The Doctor Ordered' meets 'Stormtroopin'' meets… I don't know… meets 'Long Tall Sally'.

"My life comes out in guitar patterns that are excitable, and the Chuck Berry, Little Richard fan demands that I create, and I do on a daily basis. It's really unbelievable."

"The Music Made Me Do It" was released in November 2018 via Round Hill Records. Ted's first studio album in four years featured Greg Smith (BILLY JOEL, ALICE COOPER, RITCHIE BLACKMORE'S RAINBOW) on bass, Jason Hartless (JOE LYNN TURNER, MITCH RYDER) on drums, and the Motor City Madman himself on lead guitar and vocals.

