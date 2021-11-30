TED NUGENT: 'If You're Against KYLE RITTENHOUSE, You're On The Side Of Evil'

Ted Nugent has praised jurors who cleared Kyle Rittenhouse on the five charges against him — ranging from intentional homicide to reckless homicide to reckless endangerment — saying that "the most pure, righteous instinct and right to self-defense" was supported.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all five counts less than two weeks ago after a jury deliberated for 27 hours over the course of four days.

Nugent addressed the Ritenhouse verdict during his first post-Thanksgiving YouTube livestream on Monday (November 29). He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now is the time to optimize the thankfulness for this unique, wonderful, one-of-a-kind American dream, by taking advantage of examples of where good overcomes evil, where good overcomes bad and the ugly. And the ultimate example of that is that Kyle Rittenhouse implemented, executed perfect self-defense.

"If you're against Kyle Rittenhouse, you're on the side of evil," he continued. "If you're against Kyle Rittenhouse, you think that evil should win over good. That's exactly what that means. If you are saying, 'Thank you, God,' 'Thank you, the Kenosha jury,' 'Thank you, the Kenosha judge,' 'Thank you, Kyle Rittenhouse,' because good people believe in good over evil, if you really believe that, a family — hallelujah — isn't enough. You've gotta call your mayor, your senator, your congressman, your governor, your attorney general. Leave a message at their office that we believe in good over evil and we are thanking God and the Kenosha jury and the Kenosha court system for proving that the most pure, righteous instinct and right to self-defense is supported.

"This is a moment in time. This is a powerful moment for good people to stand up and be counted, because those against Kyle Rittenhouse are on the side of evil. They think that paroled child molestors and rapists and felons should be let out on the street to threaten our lives. And according to the left, according to CNN, according to the protestors against Kyle Rittenhouse, we should bend over and let evil kill us. That's what the other side stands for. That's sick. People against self-defense that are voicing against Kyle Rittenhouse, those people are sick. That is an evil sickness, to think that good people should surrender to life-threatening evil. That's what we're looking at here.

"Let everybody know that we support good over evil, Kyle Rittenhouse over evil, self-defense against evil, life-threatening forces," Ted added. "Now is the time to shout that loud and proud everywhere we go."

Earlier in the month, Nugent made headlines when he said during a podcast that he wanted to give a lifetime supply of ammunition to Rittenhouse. He told "Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen": "I'm going to get a hold of Kyle Rittenhouse and I'm going to provide him a lifetime supply of ammunition." The 72-year-old rocker added he would also "like to begin the Kyle Rittenhouse tactical masterclass because as a young man, boy did he do good. He knew that weapon." Nugent went on to call Rittenhouse "a samurai" who "under those unbelievable, traumatic and physically assaultive conditions — he did his job."

