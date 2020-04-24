TED NUGENT Gives DONALD TRUMP A+ As President

During an April 21 appearance on "The Buck Sexton Show", outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent was asked how he would rate Donald Trump's performance as President of the United States. He responded (see video below): "Donald Trump is as close to Ted Nugent as you'll ever get in politics. He knows he's on the right course. He knows about logistics and responsibility and accountability. He knows about the Constitution — that it's a God-given guarantee of God-given individual rights that our founding fathers roped out because we didn't believe in kings and emperors and despots and slavedrivers, even though we had to get over that embarrassing, horrific chapter.

"So, when you give Trump a rating, I give him an A+, just because if you're driving such clear and present idiots that crazy, that's gold in my world," he continued. "I mean, I do not intentionally drive idiots crazy, but I just stand up for truth, logic, common sense — self-evident truth. You know, that I have the right to choose my own religion; I have the right to have privacy in my home; I get to keep and bear arms — not just the king and his henchmen punks; et cetera, et cetera.

"So I give President Trump an A to A+, just for the fact that he is going into uncharted territory," he added. "He's like Lewis and Clark of politics right now with this pandemic and the abuse of the media — the unbridled dishonesty and hate from the left. I mean, I deal with it. They call me a pedophile, they call me a draft dodger, they claim I dissed the Native Americans. Lies, lies, lies — because they can't debate me. They are incapable of debating me. All you have to do is Google my different debates and watch me eat the face of the idiots that try to tell me that my truth, logic and common sense ain't accurate.

"So, I love President Trump and his team. I think he is burdened by some of the excess baggage of past administrations, but he is deshackling that at a real rapid pace. And I pray for the man every day, and his family. And I think he was sent here as a non-politican to represent 'we the people' more accurately than any administration I can remember."

Last year, Nugent, a vocal supporter of the Republican Party and various associated conservative causes, defended Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Nugent and fellow Detroit-bred rocker Kid Rock got to spend some time in the Oval Office with Trump in April 2017. They were joined by Sarah Palin, the former Alaskan governor and GOP vice presidential nominee, who posted photos of the visit on social media the following morning. Nugent later told the Detroit Free Press that he and Kid Rock represent a salt-of-the-earth American demographic that helped Trump land the presidency.

