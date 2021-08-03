TED NUGENT Explains Decision To Resign From NRA Board

Ted Nugent has explained his decision to resign from the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after 26 years.

In a July 29 e-mail from NRA general counsel John Frazer sent to board members, it was announced that Nugent, who joined the board in 1995, was stepping down "due to ongoing schedule conflicts."

The following day, Nugent released the following statement via his social media: "Dear Fellow NRA Board of Directors, Members, Friends and Second Amendment Warriors: The time has come for me to face the dangers of burning the candle at both ends.

"I have been honored and humbled to represent all those great Americans that voted for me to serve on the NRA BOD for the last 26 years, and will not only continue my calling to fight for the return of the Second Amendment, but to actually increase my exposing and crushing those evil forces who would deny such basic freedoms to Americans.

"I was not voted onto the board as an accountant, administrator, paper shuffler or bureaucrat, but rather to lead the charge of the good guys against the bad guys in this vile culture war that has reached a deafening roar.

"I salute you and thank you for your never ending dedication to fight for our right to keep and bear arms, and though not sitting on the board with you, I will indeed be in the heat of battle on the not so main streets of America every damn day, as always.

"So due to constant scheduling conflicts, I hereby resign my position on the NRA Board of Directors, wishing you well and Godspeed.

"God bless America, Ted Nugent and family".

Ted's decision to leave the board comes less than a year after he told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the National Rifle Association was "he most important civil rights organization in the world."

"What is more important in the American Dream right now than the God-given individual right to keep and bear arms to defend yourself from these recidivistic street thugs," Ted said. "So, number one job in America is being a member of the National Rifle Association. It's the most important civil rights organization in the world. What other rights can you possibly hang on to if you don't have the right to defend yourself? Especially when these leftist freaks are engineering recidivism — they're letting the worst dangerous violent criminals out into the streets and then attempting to limit the availability of self-defense tools. I mean, this wouldn't make a 'Twilight Zone' script.

"All I can tell you is the NRA is more important now than ever," he continued. "And when you look at the background of this monster, this traitor in New York — the attorney general, and the mayor, and the governor — they're out to destroy individual freedoms. And who's the biggest fighter for individual freedoms? The National Rifle Association. That's all your need to know."

Last month, Nugent said that recidivism was to blame for the recent rise in violent crime and gun violence in America. He said: "Bad guys need to be locked up. If they shoot or stab people, I don't care if they even miss, that's a dangerous, vicious, evil act. We don't want people capable of dangerous, vicious, evil acts walking our streets. We want them either dead or in a cage — forever.

"We're living in engineered recidivism," Nugent said, referencing a measure of convicted criminals who commit another offense and re-enter prison. "The failed court system, the crime-celebrating prosecutors and attorneys are engineering recidivism. Ninety-six percent of violent crimes are committed by people that were let out for violent crimes. Here's a little guitar player idea: don't let 'em out.

"There isn't a gun problem in America," Ted added. "There is an intentional engineered recidivism problem in America. You wanna stop ninety-six percent of the violent crimes. Don't let 'em out."

This past March, Nugent threatened President Joe Biden and other Democrats, telling them to "come and take it" just hours before the House of Representatives passed two gun-safety bills.

In a March 11 Facebook post, Nugent addressed Biden and "all you other oath violating traitors," writing, "Google my address and itinerary and Come and Take It!" He also proclaimed, "If you want to play Concorde bridge again, you will be the British and I will be the Americans, again."

