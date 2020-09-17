TED NUGENT Doesn't Know Any Racists: 'Color Doesn't Matter To Anybody I Know,' He Says

In a new interview with Newsradio WOOD 1300 and 106.9 FM, outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent was asked to name the biggest issues facing voters in this year's presidential election. He responded (hear audio below): "I'll be 72 here in a couple of months, but I'm cocked, locked and ready to rock, doc. I so love this country. I so demand freedom. I so understand the vision of the founding fathers. And what the Nugent family pursues in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, it's ubiquitous. It's not universal, because you've got your terrorists. You've got your 'Black Lives Matter' that don't care about black lives. Everybody I know actually does care about everybody. We don't look at anything as colored — color doesn't matter to anybody I know. So the most important issues right now are law and order, supporting the heroes of law enforcement that provide safe communities and secure streets. Law and order is number one. Constitutional accountability.

"How dare they engineer recidivism, then compromise our right to keep and bear arms, and then defund the sheepdogs who protect our neighborhoods," he continued.

"This wouldn't make a 'Planet Of The [Apes]' [meets] '[One Flew Over The] Cuckoo's Nest' [meets] 'Clockwork [Orange]' [meets] 'Twilight Zone' movie, it's so stupid and so irresponsible, so anti-American.

"So, if you believe in freedom, if you believe in 'we the people' and demanding accountability from our elected employees, you've got to raise hell. You've got to register. You've gotta hammer your senator and your congressman and your mayor and your governors that we believe in law and order, we believe in law enforcement. We don't wanna defund the cops; we wanna defund these terrorist organizations and put 'em in cages."

This past July, Nugent was forced off the program of a rally to support law enforcement in East Meadow, New York after some critics brought up his record of allegations against him of racism, anti-Semitism and other controversial actions. Nugent, who was scheduled to perform the national anthem, had been heavily promoted on pro-cop social media sites.

Both the Nassau and Suffolk County Police Benevolent Associations released statements condemning Nugent, with James McDermott, president of the Nassau County PBA, stating that his PBA would not participate in or support a rally Nugent attends.

A board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

Last year, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

