TED NUGENT Defends Bow Hunting: 'Death By Arrow Is The Most Peaceful, Quick And Humane Death Available In Nature'

Legendary rocker Ted Nugent, who is also an avid hunter, took to his Facebook page last night (Thursday, January 23) to post a photo of him posing next to a whitetail deer that he had apparently just killed with a bow and arrow. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "HolyShit backstrappers! I got crazylucky tonight on some of the spookiest whitetail deer I have ever tried to ambush! My Michigan stealth improvised adapted and overcame! 777Ranch in Hondo Texas with Jeff Rann in a campfull of great Americans! Say hallelujah like you mean it! I got tags I got arrows shits gonna die!"

While most of Ted's social media followers were supportive of his hunting efforts, one person wrote under Nugent's post: "What a Beautiful Creature! Sad That it's final moments on this Earth ended so violently!! May the Spirit of this Majestic Creature be forever encapsulated in the Heavens Above!" To that, Ted responded: "nonsense. Death by arrow is the most peaceful quick humane death available in nature"

Two years ago, Nugent defended trophy hunting, caling it "the ultimate discipline and test and sport on Earth." However, he stressed that it is most important that nothing is wasted and that the hunter uses every part of the animal. He also said that hunters get a bad rap thanks to the media. "Trophy hunters don't cut off the head and leave the body there [like] the media and the fake-news punks have perpetuated," Nugent told podcaster Mitch Lafon.

Back in 2015, Nugent drew the ire of animal rights activists after he posted a photo of fellow rocker Kid Rock posing with a cougar he'd presumably killed.

Nugent, a longtime board member of the National Rifle Association, fanned the flames with a comment that both insulted animal welfare supporters ("braindead squawkers") and boasted about their "trophy."

That same year, Ted defended the killing of Cecil the lion by American trophy hunter Walter Palmer, saying people were "stupid" for being outraged about the animal's death. He called lions "a renewable resource."

On Facebook, he commented: "All animals reproduce every year & would run out of room/food to live [without] hunting. The animals have more animals EVERY year!!

"Where would liars propose they live!!"

