TED NUGENT Calls TOMMY LEE 'A Convicted Felon, Domestic Violence Heroin Addict'

In a new interview with Blunt Force Truth, Ted Nugent discussed his recent appearance on Sammy Hagar's AXS TV reality series "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar". The outspoken conservative rocker, who is also an avid hunter, said (see video below): "Sammy Hagar just came out, and [we shot footage for] his 'Rock & Roll Road Trip' on AXS TV. The producers wouldn't let him near me, even though he and I go way back; we're dear friends. They thought I was dangerous, that I'd come out with a machine gun or I'd slaughter an innocent fawn on television. This is stupidity! I said, 'So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with [MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] Tommy Lee, who's a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.' They're okay with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent 'Kamp For Kids' charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober. I said, 'Sammy, coldcock those sons of bitches and get out and let's do the show.' So, finally, they dangerously acquiesced, and we did the number one Sammy Hagar 'Rock & Roll Road Trip' show."

He continued: "Sammy's first question to me in the interview was, 'Ted, I've gotta tell you. I know all these rock and rollers. I'm in the industry all my life. And I was in the number one band in the world with VAN HALEN. I do 'Rock & Roll Road Trip's and I get intimate and interview all these people. You're the happiest guy I've ever known. Why are you happy all the time?' And my first response, that he didn't understand at first, my first response is 'I've been clean and sober all my life, Sammy, so I pick up on positives, and I choose to go with positives. And positive, intelligent stuff makes you happy.'

"Now, here's a guy" — referring to Sammy — "who produced the number one tequila on planet earth, and he's hanging around with all the people that indulge — not all, but 99 percent of 'em — and he finally had to admit, live on his program, yeah, there's a buoyancy to what I call life radar, that sensual stimuli appreciation of your surroundings. I talked about the bird songs that I can hear with my hearing aids — the tastebud orgy that gives a happy culinary pursuit."

Nugent added: "Clean and sober is the foundation of the happiest life in the world, 'cause you can make clever choices."

Lee was one of the featured guests in the first season of "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar", which premiered in 2016.

The "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" episode featuring Nugent originally aired this past May.

Two years ago, Nugent defended trophy hunting, caling it "the ultimate discipline and test and sport on Earth." However, he stressed that it is most important that nothing is wasted and that the hunter uses every part of the animal. He also said that hunters get a bad rap thanks to the media. "Trophy hunters don't cut off the head and leave the body there [like] the media and the fake-news punks have perpetuated," Nugent said.

Back in 2015, Nugent drew the ire of animal rights activists after he posted a photo of fellow rocker Kid Rock posing with a cougar he'd presumably killed.

Nugent, a longtime board member of the National Rifle Association, fanned the flames with a comment that both insulted animal welfare supporters ("braindead squawkers") and boasted about their "trophy."

That same year, Ted defended the killing of Cecil the lion by American trophy hunter Walter Palmer, saying people were "stupid" for being outraged about the animal's death. He called lions "a renewable resource."

On Facebook, he commented: "All animals reproduce every year & would run out of room/food to live [without] hunting. The animals have more animals EVERY year!! Where would liars propose they live!!"

