TED NUGENT Calls Former U.S. President GEORGE W. BUSH A Deep State 'Scam Artist'

Ted Nugent has blasted a former top speechwriter for George W. Bush for criticizing Donald Trump Jr. over a recent speech in which the former first son lamented that conservatives had "ceded ground in every major institution in our country."

Last month, Peter Wehner penned an op-ed for The Atlantic in which he took issue with Trump Jr.'s December 19 remarks at the America Fest Conference hosted by Turning Point USA. Wehner wrote: "Throughout his speech, Don Jr. painted a scenario in which Trump supporters — Americans living in red America — are under relentless attack from a wicked and brutal enemy. He portrayed it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be crushed. This in turn justifies any necessary means to win." He also slammed Trump Jr.'s character, which he called riddled with "corruption, ineptitude, and banality." He went on to lambaste the 45th president's oldest son as "intensely unappealing and uninteresting" and "a crude, one-dimensional figure who has done a remarkably good job of keeping from public view any redeeming qualities he might have."

Nugent weighed in on Wehner's comments during a recent episode of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted offers his take on the news of our world every night "in a concise, fiery fashion that [is] totally Ted." The outspoken conservative rocker said: "I would like to just make sure I remind everybody that George W. Bush and the entire Bush gang are the 'Deep State,'" referencing a term that describes a group of people who are believed to control the levers of power irrespective of who is in government. "They manifest wokeism; they genuflect at the altar of denial. Donald Trump Jr., on the other hand, is a truth-logic-and-common-sense, Constitution, Bill Of Rights, Ten Commandments, Golden Rule, Declaration Of Independence, be-the-best-that-you-can-be, law-and-order American, which is why there's a division. Because Donald Trump Jr. and the Nugent family and all my friends and neighbors, all my hunting buddies, fishing buddies, all my Second Amendment and First Amendment ralliers across America, we stand with Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump Sr. and good families who genuflect at the altar of the American Dream, life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

"George W. Bush and his speechwriter were scam artists," Ted continued. "They aren't to be trusted. They represent a Deep State of criminal abuse of power.

"So God bless Don Jr. and not so much anybody associated with the Bushes."

Last April, George W. Bush described the modern-day GOP as "isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent, nativist." "It's not exactly my vision" for the party, Bush told NBC's "Today" show. "But, you know, I'm just an old guy they put out to pasture."

Nugent, who recently resigned from the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after 26 years, has called Donald Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime." He also said the billionaire real estate mogul represents "the heart and soul of the best American families out there."

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Nugent teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail.

