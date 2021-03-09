TED NUGENT Announces 'Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars' Auction

Burley Auction will present the Ted Nugent "Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars" auction on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at Tucker Hall in Waco, Texas.

Over 400 items from Nugent's personal collection will be auctioned off, including a fine collection of custom guns and personal carry guns, a fine collection of rare, prototype and one-of-a-kind guitars from Nugent's personal collection: 1958 Gibson Les Paul, 1959 Gibson Les Paul, 1956 Fender Strat, Black Gibson Byrdland, Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul, early Paul Reed Smith prototype and one-of-a-kind Ted Nugent guitars, rare custom guitars, Ted's vintage touring equipment including his entire back line, pyrotechnic stage guns, tour used speaker cabinets, concert equipment and stage decor, fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco, custom 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger, over 200 of Ted's personal firearms featuring custom Ted Nugent guns, presentation guns, Ted Nugent ammo, vast selection of Ted's personal archery equipment, memorabilia and more. All are personally owned by Ted and covered with Nugent mojo.

For more information, visit BurleyAuction.com.

Nugent is an avid gun fan who has long been open about his ownership of firearms. He has also insisted that guns have a place in American society because statistics allegedly prove crime rates are lower in areas where residents are armed.

He told CNN host Piers Morgan in a 2011 interview: "Anybody that wants to disarm me can drop dead. Anybody that wants to make me unarmed and helpless, people that want to literally create the proven places where more innocents are killed called gun-free zones, we're going to beat you. We’re going to vote you out of office or suck on my machine gun."

But when Morgan told him that 80 people across America die each day from a gunshot wound, Nugent fired back: "78 of those 80 are let out of their cages by corrupt judges and prosecutors who know the recidivism is out of control, know that they'll commit the crimes again, and they let them walk through plea bargaining, early release, and programs. Kiss my ass. Where you have the most armed citizens in America, you have the lowest violent crime rate. Where you have the worst gun control, you have the highest crime rate… More guns equals less crime. Period."