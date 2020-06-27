TAYLOR MOMSEN Says Covering QUEEN With MARIA BRINK And LZZY HALE 'Felt Like A Very Natural Collaboration'

IN THIS MOMENT's latest album, "Mother", includes a cover version of the QUEEN classic "We Will Rock You" that sees vocalist Maria Brink teaming up with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale and THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen. Asked by the 89X radio station how she came to be involved with the track, Momsen said (see video below): "Maria called up and said, 'Hey, I have this idea. Lzzy is on board. Is this something you'd be interested in?' Obviously, 'We Will Rock You' by QUEEN is a fantastic song; I'm a huge fan. And Maria and Lzzy are dear friends, so it just kind of felt like a very natural collaboration. So I said yes and sang my part, and now it is what you guys can all hear."

"Mother" was released on March 27. The disc was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko. The LP contains two additional covers, STEVE MILLER BAND's "Fly Like An Eagle" and MAZZY STAR's "Into Dust".

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. The LP will be released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

