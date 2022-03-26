TAYLOR HAWKINS's Cause Of Death: Colombian Police Issue Statement

Colombian police believe the death of FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins could be related to drugs.
The 50-year-old musician was found dead in a hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota on Friday (March 25).
A short time later, the Metropolitan Police Of Bogota released a statement published by several news outlets in Colombia, including Bogota's El Tiempo, in which they said: "According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of narcotic substances." But they cautioned: "The cause of death has yet to be established."
In a statement, the Bogota municipal government said the city's emergency center received a report of a patient with "chest pain" and sent an ambulance on Friday evening. Paramedics attempted to revive him but there was no response and Hawkins was declared dead at the hotel in northern Bogota, the statement added.
Fans, journalists and videographers began to gather outside Casa Medina after Hawkins's death was announced. Ambulances and police cars, including those of judicial police and forensic investigators, could be seen stationed outside of the hotel, which is located in the middle of the financial and commercial centers of Bogota in one of the most historic and traditional buildings of the city. A couple of hours later, Hawkins's body was finally brought out of the hotel, placed into a coroner's van and driven away.
Colombian music and entertainment journalist Alejandro Marin tweeted as news of the drummer's death emerged: "Don't begin to blame the country because Taylor died in Colombia if he died of an overdose. Don't be so stupid."
The FOO FIGHTERS were scheduled to perform Friday at the Picnic Stereo festival in Bogota but their performance was canceled.
The band played Lollapalooza Chile on March 18 and Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20. They are scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday (March 27).
Hawkins spent two weeks in a coma in 2001 after overdosing in London. He later told Kerrang! magazine: "Everyone has their own path and I took it too far. I was partying in London one night, and I mistakenly did something and it changed everything. I believed the bullshit myth of live hard and fast, die young.
"I'm not here to preach about not doing drugs, because I loved doing drugs, but I just got out of control for a while and it almost got me. I was heading down a road that was going to lead to even worse paths.
"Whether someone's sober, or they like a glass of wine with dinner, or they want a bottle of Jägermeister before they go onstage, or they like to smoke doobies all day long, everyone has their own path, and I took it too far," he added. I'm glad it got knocked on the head at that point. I wouldn't take anything away that I've done or been through either, because it's all part of the trip and the journey. I'm trying to be as candid as I can be. I go mountain biking now."
He said in 2018: "I was partying a lot. I wasn't a junkie per se, but I was partying. There was a year where the partying just got a little too heavy.
"Thank God on some level this guy gave me the wrong line with the wrong thing one night and I woke up going, 'What the fuck happened?' That was a real changing point for me."
In a separate interview with Beats 1, he said: "There's no happy ending with hard drugs," but declined to elaborate on his sobriety. "I don't really discuss how I live my life in that regard," he said. "I have my system that works for me."
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.
Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.
Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".
Hawkins's solo project TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS released its first album in 2006, and a follow-up effort, "Get The Money", in 2019. Other side projects included THE BIRDS OF SATAN and the classic rock cover band CHEVY METAL. More recently, he formed the supergroup NHC with JANE'S ADDICTION members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.
Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison, whom he married in 2005, and their three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.
??#COLOMBIA ?#URGENTE | Según las primeras informaciones, uno de los integrantes de Foo Fighters encontró si vida al baterista Taylor Hawkins en el hotel Casa Medina en Bogotá.
La banda iba a presentarse hoy pasada las 7:30 p.m. en el Festival Estéreo Picnic. #RochexRB27 pic.twitter.com/poHGAJDHj7
— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) March 26, 2022
#ÚLTIMAHORA
Falleció Taylor Hawkins
La cadena RCN de Colombia ofrece un reporte de lo que ocurre en el Hotel Casa Medina, Four Seasons.
Unidades de criminalistica están presentes en el lugar para adelantar la investigación de rigor. Fans prenden velas en honor de #TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/OddHXbd2vF
— Diario Panamá (@DiarioPanama) March 26, 2022
#VicioNoticias ??? Llevan a Medicina Legal el cuerpo sin vida de Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda de rock Foo Fighters. Falleció en el hotel Casa Medina, en Bogotá. ???☹️? pic.twitter.com/jGv3QZnNnm
— Revista Vicio (@revista_vicio) March 26, 2022
#ÚltimoMomento | Este es el momento en que retiran el cuerpo del baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, en el hotel Casa Medina, en Bogotá, Colombia. Hasta el momento se desconocen las causas del fallecimiento. ?? pic.twitter.com/1CYzTWTf4o
— En Foco Noticias (@EnFocoNoticias1) March 26, 2022
Este es el momento en que retiran el cuerpo del baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, en el hotel Casa Medina. El músico falleció este viernes en Bogotá. pic.twitter.com/2kD9PcyfLf
— Ricky Ricón (@Ricardo7ok) March 26, 2022
#AFP , Member's of the Technical Investigation Team transport Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins body from a hotel in Bogota on March 26, 2022. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. pic.twitter.com/nyusonipvw
— Juan Barreto [email protected] (@jbarreto1974) March 26, 2022
La gente a esta hora empieza a aglomerar a los alrededores del Four Seasons hotel Casa Medina en Bogotá, tras conocer la muerte del baterista del Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, de 50 años pic.twitter.com/vBLpMtNIvi
— Veeduría Ciudadana ?? (@Veedorciudad21) March 26, 2022
Algunos fanáticos de Foo Fighters (@foofighters) comienzan a llegar al hotel Casa Medina para encender velas como homenaje a Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda que falleció este viernes en Bogotá → https://t.co/KMOWLWiaXh pic.twitter.com/RGfpd7eR3k
— W Radio Colombia (@WRadioColombia) March 26, 2022
#Ahora l Así el panorama en el hotel Casa Medina en Bogotá, donde se hospeda la banda Foo Fighters. Esta noche fue confirmada la muerte de Taylor Hawkins.
Fotos @elespectador pic.twitter.com/xQIlujW9LG
— Diario El Mundo (@ElMundoSV) March 26, 2022
Fans lighting candles and leaving flowers outside the hotel where Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away last night in Bogotá, Colombia. Cause of death is still unknown.
Someone has written “Gracias” on the ground pic.twitter.com/1DfFnA1vke
— Megan Janetsky (@meganjanetsky) March 26, 2022
Forensic technicians work outside the Casa Medina hotel, where Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters, was staying and died hours before his presentation at the Estereo PicnicFestival,in Bogota,Colombia, March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Mariano Vimos #TaylorHawkins #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/hez5uGRHEW
— Mariano J. Vimos Maciá (@marianojosevimo) March 26, 2022
Mi experiencia en el hotel Four Seasons Casa Medina, esperando para intentar ver a los @foofighters.
Aún me parece increíble.
R.I.P. Taylor Hawkins ??️? pic.twitter.com/45Zae2VzqI
— Carlos Paz [SupraHumano] (@SupraHumanoBand) March 26, 2022
#ÚltimoMomento| Fanáticos de Foo Fighters comienzan a llegar al hotel Casa Medina, en Bogota, colombia, para encender velas como homenaje a Taylor Hawkins. Todavía se desconoce la causa de su fallecimiento. ?? pic.twitter.com/lADkwWpW2D
— En Foco Noticias (@EnFocoNoticias1) March 26, 2022
A esta hora fanáticos de Foo Fighters despiden al baterista Taylor Hawkins a las afueras del hotel Casa Medina, en el norte de Bogotá, donde el músico falleció. #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/xwt3JXfZNR
— BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) March 26, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).