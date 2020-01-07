TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS Debut 'Middle Child' Video

TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS ring in the new year with a brand new video for "Middle Child", the latest single from last year's "Get The Money" album (Shanabelle/RCA Records).

Directed by Wiley Hodgden, Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Coffman, the "Middle Child" clip's vintage green screen vibes recall the halcyon days of early '80s MTV, while a star turn by Hawkins's own middle child Annabelle casts an eye toward the future. "Middle Child" features Hawkins himself in multiple roles, behind mics, drum kits, the wheel and coach's whistle to name a few, with support from Coattail Riders Chris Chaney (bass) and Brent Woods (guitar), both of whom played on the original song (as did Dave Grohl).

Taylor will also perform on tonight's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", joined by a band featuring Grohl, Chaney and Woods for the network television debut of "Middle Child".

Produced by John Lousteau and Taylor himself, and mixed by Sylvia Massy, "Get The Money" follows Taylor's 2016 six-song mini-LP "KOTA" by three years almost to the day, and features a scope far wider than "KOTA"'s takes on suburbia's bizarro underbelly. The new album finds Taylor, Chaney, Woods and Lousteau accompanied by an all-star supporting cast including Grohl and Pat Smear, Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Perry Farrell, LeAnn Rimes and more, collectively creating a staggering, epic sprawl that swerves from classic rock to prog and glam and all points between.

"Get The Money" track listing:

01. Crossed The Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

02. Don't Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

03. You're No Good At Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

04. I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

05. Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

06. Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

07. C U In Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

08. Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

09. Kiss The Ring

10. Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)

Since the Texas-born Laguna-bred force of nature made his Foo Fighting debut on the tour supporting 1997's sophomore opus "The Colour And The Shape", he has been an essential element of the sound and personality of the last great American arena/stadium rock band. He's played on Grammy-winning FF albums, including "There Is Nothing Left To Lose", "One by One" and "Wasting Light", and contributed lead vocals to "Concrete And Gold"'s "Sunday Rain", as well as "Cold Day In The Sun" from 2005's "In Your Honor". Taylor's previous extracurricular output includes two albums from TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS, one with THE BIRDS OF SATAN, the above-mentioned "KOTA" mini-LP that featured Hawkins on lead vocals and nearly every instrument.

Photo credit: Andreas Neumann

