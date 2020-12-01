TAYLOR HAWKINS Hopes GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON Can Find Drummer To Play With In Hypothetical Post-RUSH Project

December 1, 2020 0 Comments

TAYLOR HAWKINS Hopes GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON Can Find Drummer To Play With In Hypothetical Post-RUSH Project

In a new interview with Toronto's 94.9 The Rock radio station, FOO FIGHTERS' Taylor Hawkins praised late RUSH drummer Neil Peart while also speculating about a possible new collaboration between RUSH's surviving members, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

"Nobody can do it like Neil, man," Taylor said (hear audio below). "There can never be another Neil Peart. No way. He had the craziest hands, and he just had such a unique thing.

"I hope that Geddy and Al play together, and I hope they can find someone to do something with them," he continued. "But no one will ever be Neil Peart; it's just impossible. And I think Geddy and Alex know that, and they feel the same way. But I want them to play — I really, really do. I know they wanna play." He then quickly clarified: "I don't know that, like, personally, but…"

Asked if he thinks a hypothetical new Lee-Lifeson project would sound like RUSH, Taylor said: "Those are their songs. It would obviously be somewhat in the same style as RUSH, I would imagine. But I think that they would, instead of trying to get a copy of Neil Peart, probably try a different sort of style. But I don't know. Who knows? Who knows if they'll ever even do it? Maybe they've been done long enough where now they're just, like, 'It's kind of nice just to be home and chill.' … They did it for so long.

"But I know they'll wanna play on some level — I know they will," Hawkins reiterated "Geddy is such a player; he's such a musician. He's a musician's musician. And so is Alex. But I don't know Alex as well as I know Geddy. And I don't know Geddy that well. But just the few times I've gotten to really hang with him, he's a really funny guy. He's got a really dark sense of humor that you would never expect. But he's a smartass. I love it."

Hawkins and his FOO FIGHTERS bandmate Dave Grohl inducted RUSH into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013 and also performed "2112 Overture" with producer Nick Raskulinecz while dressed in up like RUSH circa 1976, complete with wigs, platform shoes and kimonos.

Back in 2016, Hawkins said that he would "get crucified" if he tried to replace Peart in RUSH after the legendary drummer made it clear he wasn't interested in touring anymore.

"Dude, I'd get fucking crucified, man," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". "You know how many fucking dorks would wanna kick my ass if I tried to be in RUSH? It'd be like a nation of dorks chasing me and trying to kill me. [Screaming] You're not Neil Peart! Don't even think about it!"

During his RUSH Rock Hall induction speech, Taylor praised Peart, saying: "His drumming was just as musical and melodic as anything in the band. Bringing the drums where they should be, the forefront of the band. Not only did he did the most ripping drum solos in the world, he also wrote the lyrics."

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).