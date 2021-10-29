TARJA TURUNEN Teams Up With German Electronic Dance Producer TORSTEN STENZEL On OUTLANDERS Project

OUTLANDERS, the new project created by Finnish soprano legend Tarja Turunen (NIGHTWISH) and EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel, will release its first song, "Closer To The Sky", on November 26 via earMUSIC. The track marks the start of a release series of eight tracks preceding a full-length album; each song presents an exceptional guitarist as a guess. Some participants include Al Di Meola, Joe Satriani, Jennifer Batten, Steve Rothery, Mike Oldfield, Walter Giardino, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Vernon Reid and Marty Friedman.

Recorded and mixed mainly on the Caribbean island of Antigua during the last 10 years, the sounds of OUTLANDERS are mystic. They are soft and powerful; catchy and dreamy; modern but vintage — at the same time. Their music is about opposites that magically attract each other and the three aesthetic pillar elements unite to create a singular unique sound.

"Closer To The Sky", composed by Tarja and Erik Nyholm, features guitarist Trevor Rabin, best known as guitarist of prog rock icons YES, as well as a top Hollywood blockbuster movies score composer.

So, what genre is OUTLANDERS? The answer is simple: It is a music genre on its own, since classifying OUTLANDERS as any pre-existing genre would be a fruitless endeavor.

Tarja's vision for OUTLANDERS is to create something fresh and new. OUTLANDERS combine chill, exciting electronic beats with Tarja's emotional, classically trained vocals, along with unique guitar performances. These three elements are a constant in all the songs.

A-Side: "Closer To The Sky"
B-Side: "Closer To The Sky" (Dub Mix)

