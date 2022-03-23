TARJA TURUNEN Has Been 'Super Productive' During The Pandemic

March 23, 2022 0 Comments

TARJA TURUNEN Has Been 'Super Productive' During The Pandemic

Former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen spoke to Brazil's Wikimetal about how she has spent her downtime during the coronavirus pandemic. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was a shock for me in the beginning. When all this happened, it was very hard to understand where you were at. And I didn't even touch my grand piano that is just here next to me; I'm in my working room now. And there were months and months, I just walked past the instrument; I didn't even touch it. It was a hard hit — really hard to understand that I'm not able to work any longer; my work is not permitted; I cannot [work]. So when that wheel stopped, it was my first time ever to be without performing — in 25 years or so. I've been a performer all my life, and so that all was gone. So it is very hard to come out of that bubble and start being productive and inspired. But I did that.'

She continued: "I fought against the universe in the beginning, and then I said, 'Do not, because you cannot. You're just one individual. You are who you are. Find the happiness inside of you, and find the happiness around you, what you have at the moment.' I have my beautiful family, my beautiful daughter that I haven't been able to be the mother that she really has needed in many times when I'm on the road. I am here now. Use that time. So it was really, really important to realize that, hey, I can be happy and I can get inspired. Not necessarily the pandemic itself made me inspired, but then I saw the light that there are good things in life. And I started taking care of myself. And I've been super productive — written a lot of new songs. You have to keep on going."

Last year, Turunen released her first book, "Singing In My Blood", via Rocket 88. Written and compiled over the first year of lockdown, Tarja searched through scores of photos and memories to create a big, deluxe book about her life in music. There are contributions from friends and colleagues who've played a part in her music on stage, in the studio and at home, alongside lots of previously unseen intimate photos from childhood to the present day.

The 44-year-old Finnish-born singer, who currently lives in Spain (after previously residing in both Finland and Argentina), was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time. In the letter, the other members of NIGHTWISH wrote: "To you, unfortunately, business, money, and things that have nothing to do with emotions have become much more important."

NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen later called the decision to part ways with Turunen "the most difficult thing I ever had to do." For her part, Tarja said the way she was kicked out of the group proved that her former bandmates were not her friends. "Maybe one day I'll forgive, but I will never forget," she said.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).