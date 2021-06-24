TANTRIC To Release New Album, 'The Sum Of All Things', In July

June 24, 2021 0 Comments

TANTRIC To Release New Album, 'The Sum Of All Things', In July

TANTRIC is one of the most distinctive metal bands to emerge in the wake of the post-grunge explosion, a band fronted by vocal powerhouse Hugo Ferreira, whose unmistakable baritone rasp can be heard on massive hit singles from 2001, "Breakdown" and "Down And Out". Now Ferreira and company, including guitarist Sebastian LaBar, bassist Jaron Gulino and drummer Jason Hartless, are about to roar back to life with an impressively heavy and deeply emotional album, "The Sum Of All Things". The LP is the product of a new partnership between the band, veteran producer Chuck Alkazian (CHRIS CORNELL, SPONGE) and L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records, and it certainly measures up to its title as it represents a culmination of all that TANTRIC have been working toward in their 20-plus-year career. Not only does the album include new songs that reveal incredible growth in the band's songwriting, with memorable melodic hooks and poetic lyrics on tracks like "Twisting & Turning", "The Sum Of All Things" and the album's first single "Living Here Without You", but also finds the band revisiting the aforementioned breakout hit singles in spectacular fashion.

"Living Here Without You" was chosen as the album's first single because of the rapturous reception it received at TANTRIC live shows, and it's easy to hear why. The song paints a moving portrait of a love that entangles the soul and produces a powerful sense of yearning when taken away. Shifting back and forth from the sparse atmospheric verses to bombastic choruses, the song's musical dynamics echo the push-pull dynamic of romantic passion and set the stage for Ferreira's resonant vocals. The band also shot a breathtaking new video with award-winning video director Vicente Cordero (Industrialism Films) that brings the album's cover art to vivid life.

"The Sum Of All Things" will be available July 23 on all digital platform as well as digipak CD and a special 2LP vinyl package, with the full album on colored vinyl plus a bonus 12-inch single!

Track listing:

01. Alone
02. Walk That Way
03. Twisting And Turning
04. Can't Find This
05. Living Here Without You
06. Take Me I'm Broken
07. The Words To Say
08. Compound
09. Pushover
10. Ten Years
11. The Sum Of All Things

Bonus tracks

12. Breakdown
13. Down And Out
14. Whiskey & You


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).