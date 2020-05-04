Take A Video Tour Of TOMMY LEE's Newly Relisted Calabasas Home

According to Los Angeles Daily News, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has relisted his home in Calabasas, California.

Lee put the house on the market in April 2016 for $5,995,000, but that price came down in July 2016 by three hundred thousand to $5,699,000, in November 2016 by another two hundred thousand to $5,495,000 and in May 2017 by half a million to $4,995,000. Five months later, Tommy dropped the asking price to $4,650,000 before removing the house from the market in February 2018. Three months later, he put the home up for sale again at $4,650,000 before removing it in May 2019. The house is now back on the market for $4,599,000.

The drummer purchased the home in 2007 for $5.85 million, according to property records.

Official description of the house courtesy of agents Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency: "Set atop a spectacular hillside against the extended city light views lies this architectural compound which brings the perfect balance of a tropical escape and artistic functionality. A lush central atrium with natural tropic open to the sky with a retractable roof illumines natural light throughout. Uniquely modeled with the flow and scale far and wide. A spacious chef's kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Entertainers living and dining room, a spacious office/library with a private terrace. The main level Master Suite with personalized tranquility, large scale glass doors slide open to the beautiful outdoor space with a private pool and spa overlooking the city views. A large walk-in closet generously scaled for ample space to both his and hers adjacent to a beautifully appointed master spa. The lower level offers a true compound made for imagination, creativity and inspiration. A professional recording studio skillfully engineered with isolation booths and a control room. Adjacent is a home screening room and personal concession bar as well as lower-level dining and wine tasting quarters. Lower level garage parking and ample storage. This magnificent compound is truly a unique offering for the creative lifestyle it demands."

A new video tour of the house is available in the YouTube clip below.

Lee sold his last house, in nearby Malibu, in late 2004 for $2,475,000, according to public records. Lee had paid $800,000 in 1995 for that 7,462-square-foot house on 2.49 acres. The house had made the news back in 2001 when a four-year-old boy died after accidentally drowning in the house's swimming pool during a birthday party.

