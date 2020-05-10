Take A Video Tour Of MATT SORUM's DRAC STUDIOS

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum recently gave a video tour of his Drac Studios to Brazil's "Dois Da Tarde" radio show. Check it out below.

Nestled in the middle of world-famous Hollywood, California, Drac Studios provides a discreet, inspiring and comfortable location while being within minutes of everything Los Angeles has to offer. With state-of-the-art equipment, instruments and an in-house team of producers, engineers and musicans, Drac Studios — named after Sorum's beloved late black lab — can provide you with all your needs for a world-class audio production.

Says Sorum: " I'm a lover of gear and have been collecting guitars, amps and pedals along with outboard gear for years. Obviously, I have a ton of drums, but I just keep a couple of kits at Drac and I have a storage with over 12 kits and 100 snares in the Valley of Los Angeles.

"This studio has had many great musicians. Billy F Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Kenny Wayne Shepard, Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell, Billy Idol, Slash, Steve Stevens, Rick Rubin, Cherie Currie, Josh Homme, THE VERONICAS, Scott Weiland, Duff McKagan, Stevie Salas, Jordan Sparks, Corey Taylor, Mark Lanegan, Macy Gray, Donovan Sr and many more. I made my solo record here as well as many VELVET REVOLVER recordings."

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", which was previously due in April and was subsequently pushed back to early July, will now arrive in late summer or early fall.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

