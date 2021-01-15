SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SHAVO ODADJIAN Releases 'Rifle In Thought' Music Video From NORTH KINGSLEY Project

NORTH KINGSLEY, the musical collective of bassist/guitarist Shavo Odadjian, producer Saro Paparian and lyricist/vocalist Ray Hawthorne, has released the music video for the song "Rifle In Thought". The track is taken from NORTH KINGSLEY's second three-track EP, "Vol 2", which was made available in December via 22 Red Media, a subsidiary of Odadjian's lifestyle and cannabis brand 22 Red.

"Rifle In Thought" is the first music video to ever feature Shavo playing guitar instead of bass — the instrument he is most know for in SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

Speaking on the collective's new single, Hawthorne shares: "I'm hesitant to hint at what 'Rifle In Thought' is truly about, but the clues are all there. From the perspective of an unaware and unreliable narrator."

"Vol 2" track listing

01. False Idols (ft. RZA)
02. Rifle In Thought
03. Shadowbox

With the launch of the project and the release of its first three-track EP "Vol 1" back in August, NORTH KINGSLEY has set out to do things differently. The way music is released, distributed and marketed is all being approached in a unique and creative way. Instead of a full album release, NORTH KINGSLEY is releasing miniature volumes of three tracks every few months.

When Shavo began experimental studio sessions with Paparian and Hawthorne, he had no idea that it would turn into anything more than a creative outlet to jam with like-minded musicians. The result was a genre-bending mix of deep, cinematic instrumentals and thought provoking, socially charged words.

Capitalizing on a musical legacy that includes musical collaborations with the likes of funk master George Clinton, spiritual hip-hop guru RZA and legendary production accomplice Rick Rubin, Odadjian's sonic blueprint for his new project takes in everything from crisp and hard trap beats to gritty rock flavors.

In 2018, Odadjian came to Paparian, who provided him with an education in the latest, cutting-edge studio techniques. As an Armenian-American raised on everything from SOAD to surf rock, Paparian took that base principle and spent years around the underground Los Angeles hip-hop community, going to club nights where people would manufacture beats and he and Ray would lose themselves for hours as often as they could.

Hawthorne, the final component to join the inner workings of NORTH KINGSLEY, is a longtime associate of Paparian. Armed with knowledge of today's political, social and entertainment landscapes and showcasing a lyrical dexterity that can take him anywhere from Hemingway to animation and scholars to psychopaths, nothing is off limits when it comes to how he communicates his ideas.

With a razor-sharp approach to both the creative and business output of the project, NORTH KINGSLEY is a socially conscious, creative force shaped by the modern age. Drawing on a multitude of cultural, visual and political influences, they aim to create a musical movement that is both rooted in what's come before, but that focuses on creating what's next.

Photo credit: Armen Keleshian



