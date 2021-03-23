SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SHAVO ODADJIAN: I Used To Be Very Good Friends With KANYE WEST'

In a new interview with Puraphy, SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian was asked if he has ever had any personal encounters with reality stars Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, who are all also of Armenian descent. He responded: "Oh, I know the Kardashians quite well. I used to be very good friends with Kanye [West, Kim Kardashian's ex]. Though this was a few years ago now, I've been to their house a lot. They're just like you'd imagine they'd be: very cool, personable people. In fact, when SYSTEM OF A DOWN was asked to play in Armenia in 2015, come to find out that Kanye had just played the same venue a week before we did. Yeah, I like the Kardashians a lot."
Odadjian is not the only member of SYSTEM OF A DOWN to publicly praise the Kardashians. While speaking to Consequence Of Sound last October, SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian said that he has a lot of respect and love for Kim Kardashian for using her platform to shed light on the 1915 Armenian genocide.
"I'll tell you something about Kim — I have a lot of respect for her," he said. "When it comes to issues of justice, she's been really great. When it comes to spreading awareness about the need for recognition of the Armenian genocide, about what's going on in Artsakh right now, the revolution that happened in Armenia that no one in the U.S. knew about, she's been really amazing. I've met her a few times."
Asked whether Kardashian is a fan of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, Tankian responded: "I haven't asked. [Laughs] Honestly, the only time that we spoke was about Armenia, and it was great."
Last November, Kim Kardashian shared a message from SYSTEM OF A DOWN about "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz", the band's first new songs in 15 years. The tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Turkey and accountable for the greatest violence the region has endured in 26 years. Produced by guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian, who also wrote the music and lyrics, both songs are streaming now on all DSPs and are available for purchase on Bandcamp with band royalties earmarked for the Armenia Fund.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 12, 2020
Thank you @KimKardashian In solidarity. https://t.co/rK1Yf3LiTn
— Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) November 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).