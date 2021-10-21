SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Tests Positive For COVID-19; Los Angeles Shows Postponed

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has been forced to postpone this coming weekend's Los Angeles concerts to next February after singer Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The band shared the news of the postponement earlier today (Thursday, October 21) in a social media post. The group wrote: "It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances to February 4th and 5th, 2022. Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID.

"We're sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news, as we could not wait to finally play for you. However, the health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority.

"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refund availability will be sent to all ticket buyers via email."

Tankian added in a separate statement: "After having 3 really fun shows, I got back to LA with flu-like symptoms.

"I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful.

"I am so sorry to have to push these dates yet again especially to those who made sacrifices to be here from out of town.

"Touring is not something I intend to continue doing down the line so these handful of shows have meant the world to me.

"Thank you for your love and understanding . Peace".

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's two shows at the Banc Of California stadium with KORN, HELMET and RUSSIAN CIRCLES were initially slated to take place in May 2020, and were rescheduled to May 21 and 22, 2021 and then once again to October 22 and 23, 2021.

Also originally scheduled to appear was FAITH NO MORE, but the band pulled out of the shows in September, saying frontman Mike Patton was unable to perform as hoped due to mental health issues, partially exacerbated by the pandemic.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011, but has only managed to record two songs in the last 16 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released last November, the tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they have raised over $600,000.

