SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Says The Pandemic Has Been 'Devastating' For Him In Many Ways

February 22, 2021 0 Comments

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Says The Pandemic Has Been 'Devastating' For Him In Many Ways

This past weekend, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian spoke to Shelli Sonstein of Q104.3's "Sonstein Sunday" about how he and his family have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "We live between New Zealand and the U.S. I'm in the U.S. now, but we were in New Zealand the majority of the time during the pandemic in 2020. The New Zealand government handed it incredibly well, and therefore it was pretty much back to normal in a few months there. They're having a small recurrence now with a few cases, but they know what they're doing. Then [we] came back to L.A. later in the year last year.

"The pandemic, like everyone else, it was devastating [for me] in many ways," he continued. "I had 22 concerts with SYSTEM, two film openings, two art installation openings — all got canceled. But I used the time to finish new music, which was good, as an artist. So we're releasing this EP called 'Elasticity' with five rock songs on March 19th as part of that. And I have some other music coming up later in the year down the line."

"Elasticity" will be released via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The EP will arrive four months after the release of "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz", SYSTEM OF A DOWN's first new songs in 15 years. The SYSTEM tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Turkey and accountable for the greatest violence the region has endured in 26 years.

Within a week of their release, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" landed at positions No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN hasn't released a full-length album since the "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" LPs, which came out in 2005.

Earlier in the month, Tankian told Kerrang! magazine that he's got several other projects in the works, including "another EP of a different genre of rock, more electronic and mellow and beautiful. That type of music. I've got two records of cinematic music, instrumental music of stuff that I've had that I created for the sake of it, and a 24-minute modern piano concerto that I'll be releasing this year," he said.

Photo credit: George Tonikian

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).