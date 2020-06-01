SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Rips DONALD TRUMP: 'A Real Leader Would Address The Nation Properly'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian has lambasted President Donald Trump for failing to making a formal address to the nation as cities across the country faced several days and nights of protest over the death of George Floyd.
On Sunday night (May 31), Tankian took to his Instagram to share a The Guardian article headlined "Trump Fled To Bunker As Protests Over George Floyd Raged Outside White House" and he included the following message: "Run Donny run into your bunker. You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens.
"A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you've realized they are not your people as you are not really our President.
"These protests are not just over race but over institutional injustices beginning with the slave era electoral college that put you in power, K Street lobbying firms, superdelegates of a two party duopolistic Neo-liberal corporatocracy whose day has come.
"You make antifa a terrorist organization but not the KKK?
"The lessons of the 2018 peaceful successful revolution in Armenia can be applied in the US and elsewhere in the world. Coordinate online and block every street everywhere and force the regime to resign. The time has come. Your time has come @realdonaldtrump"
According to NBC News, some of Trump's advisers have argued against presidential speeches in response to the widest unrest the country has seen in decades, arguing that strong police tactics is the best way to stop the violence and looting that have taken place in some areas.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. Antifa — short for "anti-fascists" — describes loosely affiliated, left-leaning anti-racist groups that have been involved in some violent clashes in recent years. The movement has no unified structure or national leadership.
Trump has blamed Antifa for leading clashes with police and looting in cities across the U.S. since the killing of Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
View this post on Instagram
Run Donny run into your bunker. You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens. A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you’ve realized they are not your people as you are not really our President. These protests are not just over race but over institutional injustices beginning with the slave era electoral college that put you in power, K Street lobbying firms, superdelegates of a two party duopolistic Neo-liberal corporatocracy whose day has come. You make antifa a terrorist organization but not the KKK? The lessons of the 2018 peaceful successful revolution in Armenia can be applied in the US and elsewhere in the world. Coordinate online and block every street everywhere and force the regime to resign. The time has come. Your time has come @realdonaldtrump
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).