SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Rips DONALD TRUMP: 'A Real Leader Would Address The Nation Properly'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian has lambasted President Donald Trump for failing to making a formal address to the nation as cities across the country faced several days and nights of protest over the death of George Floyd.

On Sunday night (May 31), Tankian took to his Instagram to share a The Guardian article headlined "Trump Fled To Bunker As Protests Over George Floyd Raged Outside White House" and he included the following message: "Run Donny run into your bunker. You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens.

"A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person. But like other corrupt undemocratic leaders in the past, you've realized they are not your people as you are not really our President.

"These protests are not just over race but over institutional injustices beginning with the slave era electoral college that put you in power, K Street lobbying firms, superdelegates of a two party duopolistic Neo-liberal corporatocracy whose day has come.

"You make antifa a terrorist organization but not the KKK?

"The lessons of the 2018 peaceful successful revolution in Armenia can be applied in the US and elsewhere in the world. Coordinate online and block every street everywhere and force the regime to resign. The time has come. Your time has come @realdonaldtrump"

According to NBC News, some of Trump's advisers have argued against presidential speeches in response to the widest unrest the country has seen in decades, arguing that strong police tactics is the best way to stop the violence and looting that have taken place in some areas.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. Antifa — short for "anti-fascists" — describes loosely affiliated, left-leaning anti-racist groups that have been involved in some violent clashes in recent years. The movement has no unified structure or national leadership.

Trump has blamed Antifa for leading clashes with police and looting in cities across the U.S. since the killing of Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

