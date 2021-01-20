SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN On DONALD TRUMP: I Have 'Never Seen A President Suck So Much C**k'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian has slammed Donald Trump for granting Turkey legal rights over the vast religious-cultural heritage of the region's indigenous peoples and other minority populations, among them Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, Jews and Kurds. The move was strongly opposed by a host of cultural rights and museum groups.

The U.S.-Turkey Memorandum Of Understanding was signed by the Trump administration in its final hours, and it came in response to a request by the government of Turkey, submitted over a year ago.

An Armenian immigrant born in Lebanon and re-rooted in Los Angeles, Serj took to his social media late Tuesday (January 19) to share a statement from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) about the "disastrous" cultural property agreement, and he included the following message: "Thanks Trump. In your last minute you decided to grant Turkey my people's indigenous cultural heritage including ancient churches and stone crosses as a reward for them trying to exterminate us. Never seen a president suck so much cock."

Tankian's views on the Trump presidency are diametrically opposed to those of SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan, who has repeatedly defended America's 45th president, saying that Trump opponents "perpetuated and instigated a total shutdown of the economy" in the hopes that it would crash and that he would be blamed. Dolmayan also praised Trump and accused Democrats of "demonizing" the president and "blaming him for everything under the sun." In addition, John called Democrats "the true bigots" who "fought to maintain slavery" and were "directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black." Dolmayan also supported Trump's claim that his administration had done more for the African-American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

In October, Serj told Forbes that it was "frustrating" for him to see John so publicly supportive of Trump, especially considering Dolmayan is Armenian as well. "But that's having to do with American politics," Serj explained. "When it comes to Armenian issues, we're on the same exact page. We know what injustice is happening, we work together. We're doing different auction activities and working together on many fronts. The Armenian nation is united, whether you voted for Republican, Democrat or neither."

Last year, Tankian called for Trump to resign and described him as "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

