SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Has Already Created Another Solo Rock EP As Follow-Up To 'Elasticity'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian, who will release a new five-song EP, "Elasticity", in March, told Kerrang! magazine that he's got several other projects in the works.

"All I can tell you is that I have some material ready from last year because lockdown was a musician's studio dream, in a way," he said. "You can get in and work because you don't need to travel or anything else. I was able to create and finish a lot of music as well.

He continued: "I was able to finish this EP, I've created another EP of a different genre of rock, more electronic and mellow and beautiful. That type of music. I've got two records of cinematic music, instrumental music of stuff that I've had that I created for the sake of it, and a 24-minute modern piano concerto that I'll be releasing this year."

Looking ahead to the future, he said: "I know I'm scheduled to do some film scores, and they're accompanying genres and flavors that I enjoy, because each film is different, each director wants a different thing. I'll end up with a record — a soundtrack — of music that I've never done before that I could completely create: that's an artist’s wet dream, right? Whatever comes to me from the universe in terms of the type of music, I have no idea…"

"Elasticity" will be released on March 19 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The EP will arrive four months after the release of "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz", SYSTEM OF A DOWN's first new songs in 15 years. The SYSTEM tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Turkey and accountable for the greatest violence the region has endured in 26 years.

Within a week of their release, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" landed at positions No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN hasn't released a full-length album since the "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" LPs, which came out in 2005.

Photo credit: George Tonikian