April 2, 2020 0 Comments

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Collaborates With SEBU SIMONIAN And MISHO On 'Introvert (Call Me Crazy)' Song

SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian has collaborated with Sebu Simonian, the Armenian-American member of the Los Angeles-based indie pop duo CAPITAL CITIES, and Armenian rapper Misho on a song called "Introvert (Call Me Crazy)". The track, which can be streamed below, will likely appear on Simonian's upcoming album, tentatively titled "Many Faces".

Simonian told Billboard the collaboration was "pretty random." Misho came up with the beat and it to Tankian, who wrote two rap verses over it and then sent it on to Simonian, to add vocals and a chorus. "I sent it back to them and they liked it, so we decided to make it a three-way collaboration," Simonian said. "I wanted to call it 'Call Me Crazy', but Misho said, 'It's got to be called 'Introvert'. That's the core topic. So we made it 'Introvert (Call Me Crazy)'."

Tankian stated about the track: "Always fun to work with good friends whom you also deeply respect as artists. After hanging out a few times over Armenian Apricot Vodka and food, we decided to do a track together for fun and this song is the result. This is the best of Armenian hip hop Misho coupled with gorgeous pop melodies from Sebu with whatever the fuck I do."

Tankian is the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors and achieved fame as the frontman of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, which has sold over 40 million records worldwide. While still touring with the hard rock group, Tankian has also recorded success as a solo musician and singer, songwriter, film score composer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, poet and political activist.


