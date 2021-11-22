SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Brings New Exhibition Online

November 22, 2021 0 Comments

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Brings New Exhibition Online

Serj Tankian, the Grammy Award-winning SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman, musician, activist and painter, has brought his latest art exhibition, "Not For Touching – The Intangible Composition", online with a unique mix of the virtual and terrestrial via a collection of animated NFTs and archival giclée prints.

Presented by CurioNFT, the 21 pieces will be unveiled, and on sale on December 6 via an online, interactive gallery with various simulated rooms, large scale animated graphics masterfully created by Roger Kupelian ("The Lord Of The Rings", "Hugo"), and music scored by Tankian. A range of editions will be available including several one of one NFTs with an accompanying signed giclée print, four series of one of 25 NFTs with signed giclée prints as well as four one of 100 NFT only releases.

"I got into painting to see my music," explains Tankian, who also discussed the collection in a newly published Rolling Stone piece. "By adding musical compositions to art, we've created a more powerful encompassing experience for lovers of art and music. NFTs are a natural progression allowing the art and music to move within the scopes of our retinas and our creative minds. I called it 'Not For Touching' (NFT) cause it's a lot sexier than non-fungible tokens.”

Tankian and CurioNFT will offset any environmental impact from the showing with the use of "lazy minting," a process that reduces emissions, minting NFTs at times of low Ethereum usage, generating 2% of the emissions of a typical NFT minted on Ethereum. For context, when CurioNFT mints an NFT it generates carbon emissions equivalent to sending approximately 17 e-mails with attachments. In another step towards carbon neutrality, CurioNFT has pledged to offset emissions by planting over 12,000, and counting, trees. As of September, CurioNFT's environmental efforts have offset over 300% of the carbon created by NFT sales.

The partnership has also pledged to donate 10% of sales to TUMO. The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free-of-charge educational program that puts teens in charge of their own learning. With locations throughout Armenia, Lebanon, France, Russia, Germany and Albania, the program is made up of self-learning activities, workshops, and project labs that revolve around 14 learning targets, from animation to web development.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).