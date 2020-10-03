SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN Breathes New Life Into 'Cool Gardens' Poetry Collection

SYSTEM OF A DOWN vocalist, songwriter, composer Serj Tankian has breathed new life into his highly acclaimed poetry collection "Cool Gardens", narrating all 88 poems for the audiobook release available now on several platforms. Additionally, Tankian has collaborated with artist/animator D. S. Bradford (Evil Ink Records, BOOM! Studios) to create three videos showcasing an audiovisual presentation of select poems. Check them out below.

Tankian's debut literary work, "Cool Gardens" was originally independently published in 2001 before it was picked up MTV Books and Simon & Schuster in 2002. The collection of prose style poems comprise of seven to eight years of Tankian's reflections on life.

Non-traditional in his approach, Tankian's poetic style is willfully eclectic. Sometimes introspective, sometimes direct and cutting, these poems deal with subjects as wide-ranging as euthanasia and the nature of time itself. "Cool Gardens" engages the reader in the same multi-faceted approach as his music does to the listener.

Serj released a second book of poetry, "Glaring Through Oblivion", in 2011.

Tankian is the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors and achieved fame as the frontman of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, which has sold over 40 million records worldwide. While still touring with the hard rock group, Tankian has also recorded success as a solo musician and singer, songwriter, film score composer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, poet and political activist.

