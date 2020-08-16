SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN: Those Who Despise DONALD TRUMP Will Try To Get Him Out Of Office By Any Means Necessary

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan says that people who "despise" President Donald Trump will try to get him out of office "by any means necessary."

The musician, who has praised Trump in recent weeks and has accused Democrats of "demonizing" the president and "blaming him for everything under the sun," took to his Instagram earlier today (Sunday, August 16) to share a picture of a "Cheat To Win" parody of the Livestrong bracelet worn by Lance Armstrong fans. He wrote in an accompanying message: "To win by any means necessary. Fraud , murder , extortion , race baiting , dividing the people , distorting facts , angling , lying , inciting violence , erasing history , attacking religious beliefs and much much more . It's all worth it if we win, the mantra of the power brokers .

"You'll be seeing and hearing a lot about the US PS [U.S. Postal Service] in the coming weeks , hearing from people in high places ,many of which couldn't tell you what the inside of a post office looks like." [Editor's note: Trump admitted last week during a Fox News interview that he opposes at least part of the proposed emergency funding infusion for the post office, because he believes the uptick in mail-in ballots during the pandemic will favor Democrats. He also repeated his baseless claim that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud, stating that the $3.5 billion directed toward mail-in voting will go toward "something that'll turn out to be fraudulent."]

"There is a battle going on," John continued. "Biden is a weak candidate at best and for those who despise Donald Trump getting him out of office by any means necessary is far more important then our electoral process.

"There are those on both sides who would burn this country to the ground if they can't have it in their image , don't be one of them. If you don't like the president or anyone else in power vote with your convictions. If a candidate you don't like wins accept that and hope for the best for this country.

"We must hold our leaders accountable, we must have a third party , and we must stop the destruction and civil war of thought and deed . Lastly we must defund the media that is crippling all of us with sensationalistic fear mongering , they are owned and operated by the same elites many of you are trying so desperately to condemn be leaders not followers , and set an example for the next generation because they are watching you and learning from you , teach them to be of high moral character"

This past June, Dolmayan blasted "cowards" who criticize those who think they are "coming from a morally superior position," saying that they "can't handle free speech" and "need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep."

He also called Democrats "the true bigots" who "fought to maintain slavery" and were "directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black."

Dolmayan supports Trump's claim that his administration has done more for the African-American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

John's views are in sharp contrast to those of SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian, who has called for Trump to resign and described him as "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

