SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN: 'Those Of You Peacefully Protesting, Please Continue To Do So'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has voiced outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, an incident that has triggered violent nationwide protests.

Earlier today, Dolmayan took to his Instagram to write: "For those of you peacefully protesting please continue to do so , the only way to institute the moral change we all want is to do so peaceably and with the voices of the masses merging into a single voice that can not be denied.

"To the famous people lending financial support to Antifa members incarcerated during these looting sprees perhaps your efforts would be better served by helping the thousands of small businesses these people are destroying .

"It's easy to be sucked in by the narrative, be more substantive , there are people out there who actually think you know something they don't and while you hide in your secure compounds and safe places they are on the streets suffering .

"I pledge to help those small businesses destroyed by these awful riots , I pledge to make my voice heard to seek justice for George Floyd and to help insure this doesn't happen again by any means necessary. I also support the tens of thousands of good intentioned police men and women nationwide who go to work everyday to help keep us safe ."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in an incident caught on camera. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Demonstrations and riots have spread throughout the U.S. following Floyd's death.

Although protests were largely peaceful as demonstrators marched in the streets from Los Angeles to New York, there were widespread reports of looting and confrontations with the police in cities across the country. A number of businesses were destroyed during the riots, which have spread to cities large and small. Curfews were enacted in more than 40 cities and the National Guard was summoned in at least 23 states.

