SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN Says 'Black Lives Matter' Movement 'Could Care Less' About Black People

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has criticized players for the Major League Baseball for taking a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against systemic racism.
Major League Baseball's coronavirus-delayed season finally kicked off on Thursday with players dropping to one knee in a gesture of solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
Earlier today, Dolmayan, who has previously described "Black Lives Matter" as a "propaganda tool" for the Democrat Party, took to his Instagram to share a of a New York Police Department patch he received from an officer, and he included the following message: "Very proud to have received this gift and will always support the men and women who put their lives on the line to help protect society. I'm also thankful to the NBA , NFL , and MLB for kneeling in solidarity with BLM and showing that major sports franchises much like most corporations are all about the look and keeping the dollars rolling in and much like the BLM movement itself could care less about black people."
The "Black Lives Matter" movement was launched in the summer of 2013 by black organizers Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi after George Zimmerman was acquitted of the killing of Trayvon Martin. Following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the movement has gained even more attention.
Dolmayan has praised Donald Trump in recent weeks and has accused Democrats of "demonizing" the president and "blaming him for everything under the sun." He also made the claim that "there is no systemic racism in the United States."
Last month, Dolmayan blasted "cowards" who criticize those who think they are "coming from a morally superior position," saying that they "can't handle free speech" and "need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep."
He also called Democrats "the true bigots" who "fought to maintain slavery" and were "directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black."
Dolmayan supports Trump's claim that his administration has done more for the African-American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln."
John's views are in sharp contrast to those of SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian, who has called for Trump to resign and described him as "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
