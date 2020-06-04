SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN Praises DONALD TRUMP, Calls Him 'The Greatest Friend To Minorities'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has praised Donald Trump, calling him "the most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities."

Dolmayan made the comment while sharing a meme featuring Trump's claim that his administration has done more for the African American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln".

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Trump cited his administration's work to enact criminal justice reform and establish federal tax breaks for those investing in underserved communities through opportunity zones as well as the record low unemployment rate among African Americans recorded before the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Dolmayan shared Trump's claims and he included the following message: "Let's not let the narrative that's being spun make us forget the truth of this statement. The most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities! Don't believe it ? Look at the stats . Don't like it , doesn't change the truth of it."

In a separate Instagram post, Dolmayan shared a photo of a retired St. Louis police captain who killed by people who broke into a pawn shop after protests over George Floyd's death turned violent. He wrote in an accompanying message: "Injustice breeds injustice, for those of you who vilified me for calling for peaceful protests you should be ashamed of yourselves for perpetuating violence and advocating for mob justice. This man had a family too . I don’t care how many of you condemn me for my views and defense of the president, I will fight your attempt to silence any voice that isn’t in line with your perceived morally superior views just as I would fight for your rights to have and express those views I don’t always agree with. For those of you incapable of understanding that feel free to bash me all you like as that is also your right under the constitution but know I couldn't care less ."

Independent fact-checked Trump's claims in an article published on Wednesday.

More than half of Americans answered yes when asked whether they "think that President Trump is a racist," according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll. More than 70 percent of black and Hispanic respondents said yes.

Dolmayan's views on Donald Trump are markedly different to those of his SYSTEM OF A DOWN bandmate, singer Serj Tankian, who recently called Trump "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Tankian addressed Trump's pattern of false information and exaggeration during an interview with New Zealand journalist David Farrier.

He said: "[Trump is] obsessed about himself, and the economy is his barometer of his presidency, in his mind, so he doesn't want the economy to fail, and, obviously, it's going to fail. All the economy in the world is failing because of this involuntary cause," referring to the pandemic.

"Everything that he says in his press conferences reverts back to him and how well his government is doing, or making fun of the press for… not making fun, but basically beating down on them, that they wanna replace him and this is all about his re-election," Serj continued. "It's all about him."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011 but has yet to record a follow-up to its "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" albums, which came out in 2005.

