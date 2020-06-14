SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN Is 'In No Danger' Of Losing His Job Because Of His Political Views

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has defended his right to speak out in support of U.S. president Donald Trump, saying that he is "in no danger whatsoever" of losing his job because of his political views.

Two weeks after praising Trump, calling him "the most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities," Dolmayan returned to his Instagram to criticize those who think they are "coming from a morally superior position," saying that they "don't want" and "can't handle free speech" because they are "cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep."

John wrote: "The reason I post my opinions on this forum and open myself up to attack and ridicule is for you , the silent ones who think they are alone in a world where their thoughts are alien or wrong. You're not alone , millions are with you.

"For those of you who think you are coming from a morally superior position therefore any differing opinion or viewpoint is invalid think again. It's the easy path to think like you , it's in their best self interests for celebrities and politicians to support you but you will lose in the end because you are the very thing you pretend to fight against. The true fascist, the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery , Jim Crow , non voting rights for women , and who are directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions ,a large majority of whom were black.

"You don't want free speech , you can't handle free speech because you are cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep.

"I'm lucky , I'm in an industry where you CAN be honest about your views wherever they fall with little to no repercussions. I don't rely on a movie studio , label , media or anyone else who will bow down to pandering political correctness and am in no danger whatsoever of 'losing my job' because you don't like what I have to say .

"This is a dangerous time where free thought and speech is under attack but it will pass , the next generation is watching as they always do and they will overcome your insanity.

"Oh , happy birthday President Trump and good luck in November!"

Earlier this month, SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian gave an interview to the "Side Jams With Bryan Reesman" podcast in which he said that he is surprised to see some SYSTEM fans taking issue with the fact that he is very vocal about his political views.

"When I get people on my socials that are, 'I love your music, but I don't wanna hear your political ideas,' that's fair enough — if they're nice enough, it's fair enough, but sometimes they're really mean," he said. "But what I don't understand, and a lot of other people that follow the music say the same thing — they're, like, 'Have you not listened to the fucking words in 20 years? He's been saying all this stuff through his music all this time. What are you, just dancing to it because it's groovy? You're not really getting the message?' And that's okay, too, obviously — people just like hard music; they wanna listen to hard music. They never even thought that [the SYSTEM OF A DOWN song] 'B.Y.O.B.' is anti-fucking-imperialist — maybe. I don't know — I don't know how you can, but I guess maybe. So it's very interesting to me, seeing that."

Tankian addressed Trump's pattern of false information and exaggeration during a separate interview with New Zealand journalist David Farrier.

He said: "[Trump is] obsessed about himself, and the economy is his barometer of his presidency, in his mind, so he doesn't want the economy to fail, and, obviously, it's going to fail. All the economy in the world is failing because of this involuntary cause," referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everything that he says in his press conferences reverts back to him and how well his government is doing, or making fun of the press for… not making fun, but basically beating down on them, that they wanna replace him and this is all about his re-election," Serj continued. "It's all about him."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011 but has yet to record a follow-up to its "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" albums, which came out in 2005.

