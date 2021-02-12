SYSTEM OF A DOWN's JOHN DOLMAYAN Defends GINA CARANO After LUCASFILM Fires Actress For Offensive Posts

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has defended actress Gina Carano after she was ousted from "The Mandalorian" over controversial social media posts, saying "history will condemn the cowards who instituted woke justice against her."

Carano — a former MMA fighter who played Cara Dune in the hit Disney+ show — was dropped over a post that likened being a conservative in modern America to being a Jew in Nazi Germany.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a spokesperson for Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Late Thursday night (February 11), Dolmayan took to his Instagram to write: "It takes a lot of guts to put your career on the line for your convictions. History will honor people like @ginajcarano and condemn the cowards who instituted woke justice against her."

In one of her since-deleted Instagram posts, Carano implied that there are similarities between being a Republican today and Jewish people living during the Holocaust.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," the post she shared read.

This is not the first time Carano's social media posts have generated controversy. Back in November, the 38-year-old actress, who has been vocal about her support for then-president Donald Trump, openly questioned whether the 2020 presidential election was fair. At the time, she tweeted: "We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud."

After Lucasfilm confirmed Carano's exit from "The Mandalorian", some of her fans launched a campaign to boycott Disney+. The hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus has also been trending.

Carano has also been dropped by her agency, United Talent Agency, according to multiple reports.