SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN And FAITH NO MORE Add Second Los Angeles Stadium Concert

Due to overwhelming demand, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN and FAITH NO MORE have added a second show at Banc Of California stadium in Los Angeles, California. The bands will now also perform at the venue on Saturday, May 23 — one day after the previously announced Banc Of California concert. HELMET and RUSSIAN CIRCLES will also appear on the bill.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Banc Of California concerts will mark the first-announced U.S. shows of 2020 for both SYSTEM OF A DOWN and FAITH NO MORE.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011 but has yet to record a follow-up to its "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" albums, which came out in 2005.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN played a couple of live shows last May, including headlining slots at Columbus, Ohio's Sonic Temple festival and Chicago Open Air.

The band will perform a number of European concerts in 2020, including at Finland's Provinssi and Germany's Rock Am Ring festivals.

This past September, KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (of which 29,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. KORN tied VAN HALEN for the fifth-most top 10s on the chart among rock bands; ahead of them: THE ROLLING STONES, with 37, THE BEATLES (32), DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (16) and SANTANA (16). "The Nothing" is KORN's 14th Billboard 200 top 10 album.

"The Nothing" was released on September 13 via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

FAITH NO MORE recently announced its first live performances in five years.

The shows will come half a decade after the release of the group's acclaimed reunion album, "Sol Invictus".

FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, twelve years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with the aforementioned "Sol Invictus".

