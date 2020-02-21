SYSTEM OF A DOWN Drummer: 'We're A Very Stubborn And Stupid Band'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan spoke to "Loudwire Nights" host Toni Gonzalez about bassist Shavo Odadjian's previous claim that SYSTEM had written music for a possible new album, and that it was better than anything the band had ever done.

"I don't know if it's the best thing we've ever written — we haven't finished it," John said. "Nobody can tell you that it's the best thing we've ever written. First of all, what does that even mean?

"Until the record is finished and released — which I don't think it ever will be at this point — but until it is, I don't know how good it is or bad it is. We're gonna do something that we're proud of.

"I guess what Shavo means by it is we're extremely proud of the music, but, first of all, nothing is finished until all four members are on it, and Serj [Tankian, vocals] had nothing to do with it. He wasn't at those rehearsals, he wasn't in the process of bringing the songs in and working on 'em, writing them. These are just things we did in anticipation of the record happening, which never happened. But they are really good — I will tell you. A lot of potential in those songs."

Asked if the members of SYSTEM OF A DOWN had ever considered going through intensive group therapy sessions to help them resolve their differences, John said: "I think it was brought up back in 2006, but it never happened. It would probably help, just because you have somebody that has no motivation and no stake in the game and can look at things from an outside perspective. They're also trained to figure things out and come to the bottom of feelings and all that. But I don't see that happening either.

"We're a very stubborn and stupid band. And we don't make decisions necessarily based on what's best for everybody," he continued.

"There's a lot of selfishness in this band. It's the reality of being human beings, I guess, to a certain extent.

"So, no, I don't see that happening. It's unfortunate.

"I find it very unlikely that SYSTEM OF A DOWN will ever record again. And as sad as that is to say, we never reached our potential, and I don't think we ever will."

The Tankian-fronted outfit has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011 but has yet to record a follow-up to its "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" albums, which came out in 2005.

In 2018, guitarist Daron Malakian publicly accused Tankian of not wanting to record, with Tankian responding that creative and financial issues with Malakian led to the stalemate. In a message on Facebook, Tankian wrote that Malakian wanted to control SYSTEM's creative process, take more of the publishing money and be the only band member to speak to the press.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN will team up with KORN and FAITH NO MORE for two shows at Banc Of California stadium in Los Angeles, California in May.

