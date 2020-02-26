SYSTEM OF A DOWN Drummer Slams BERNIE SANDERS As A 'Hypocrite'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN drummer John Dolmayan has slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders as a "hypocrite" after the Democratic presidential candidate rolled out a plan under which the federal government would make child care and pre-kindergarten available to all American families, with no tuition or fees.
On Tuesday (February 25), Dolmayan shared a photo of Sanders above the headline "Sanders Releases $1.5 Trillion Plan For Free, Universal Child Care" and included the following message: "Childcare / free , healthcare / free, university/ free. Fuck it , if everything's going to be free and it's all going to come from the rich anyway then why work at all? Why not just live off the work and profits of the rich? I'm a millionaire and so is Bernie but I only have two houses so maybe I can share this hypocrite's 'summer camp'," apparently referring to the waterfront Vermont home Sanders called a "summer camp" during last week's fiery Democratic presidential primary debate.
He continued: "Don't believe the indoctrination, don't believe Hollywood/ music elites , and don't believe communism disguised as democratic socialism will do anything but strip you of your freedoms and make everyone equally destitute. Venezuela, China, North Korea , Nazi Germany, Cambodia (Pol Pot) , Italy ( Mussolini ) , etc. It doesn't work , it will not work , and it always leads to poverty for the working class. The same elites pushing this agenda will be well taken care of while the rest of the people starve."
It should be noted that Dolmayan's SYSTEM OF A DOWN bandmate, singer Serj Tankian, has been outspoken in his support of Sanders since at least 2015 and continues to stand strong behind the Democratic presidential candidate. On the same day that John posted his anti-Sanders rant, Serj took to his Instagram to share the Newsweek headline "Bernie Sanders Becomes First Candidate, Democrat Or Republican, To Win Popular Vote In All 3 Early Voting States".
"There's only one guy whose voting record I respect here," Tankian told Rolling Stone back in May 2016, referring to Sanders. "He's said what he's done and he'd done what he says in the Senate. All his contributions are from private individuals; everyone else's are from major donors and corporations. It does not take a genius to see who's working for whom here."
Tankian went on to say that he will continue to voice support for Sanders despite negative comments he has received from his fans on social media. "Some artists look at their follows as, what do you want to call it, their 'market,'" he said. "I just look at them as people. If you don't like what I'm saying, it's all right. You don't have to agree. And if you're pissed off and you don't want to come to my [Facebook] page, then fuck off. I don't care. I'm not trying to sell you anything."
All four members of SYSTEM OF A DOWN have given interviews in the last couple of years in which they indicated that they are unable to agree on how to "move forward" with a new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2005's "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize".
